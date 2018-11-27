Exeter City 0-1 Macclesfield Town

Media playback is not supported on this device Sol Campbell: New Macclesfield boss gets first taste of managerial life

The Sol Campbell era at Macclesfield got off to an ideal start with a superb 1-0 win at Exeter.

Campbell was in the crowd to see his new side in action, rather than leading from the touchline, but it was very much a rearguard action in the first half as Exeter dominated for long spells.

However, the Silkmen were well organised and other than a Jonathan Forte chance, which the striker blazed wastefully over the bar from 18 yards, Exeter did not create that much. They did have claims for a penalty when Nicky Law appeared to be fouled by Callum Evans, but nothing was given.

Eleven-goal top scorer Jayden Stockley was also off target, glancing a header wide, while Macclesfield had a couple of half-chances on the counter-attack.

After the break, Macclesfield went in front when Elliott Durrell took down a long ball and delivered a superb low cross that was turned in from close range by Harry Smith.

Exeter barely threatened, with a Dara O'Shea header wide the closest they came to an equaliser, and they were booed off at full-time as their winless run in League Two extended to seven.

Sol Campbell posed for photographs with fans at Exeter City before the game