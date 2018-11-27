League Two
Exeter0Macclesfield1

Exeter City 0-1 Macclesfield Town

Sol Campbell: New Macclesfield boss gets first taste of managerial life

The Sol Campbell era at Macclesfield got off to an ideal start with a superb 1-0 win at Exeter.

Campbell was in the crowd to see his new side in action, rather than leading from the touchline, but it was very much a rearguard action in the first half as Exeter dominated for long spells.

However, the Silkmen were well organised and other than a Jonathan Forte chance, which the striker blazed wastefully over the bar from 18 yards, Exeter did not create that much. They did have claims for a penalty when Nicky Law appeared to be fouled by Callum Evans, but nothing was given.

Eleven-goal top scorer Jayden Stockley was also off target, glancing a header wide, while Macclesfield had a couple of half-chances on the counter-attack.

After the break, Macclesfield went in front when Elliott Durrell took down a long ball and delivered a superb low cross that was turned in from close range by Harry Smith.

Exeter barely threatened, with a Dara O'Shea header wide the closest they came to an equaliser, and they were booed off at full-time as their winless run in League Two extended to seven.

Sol Campbell poses for a photo
Sol Campbell posed for photographs with fans at Exeter City before the game

Line-ups

Exeter

  • 1Pym
  • 2SweeneyBooked at 28mins
  • 4O'Shea
  • 23CrollBooked at 45minsSubstituted forWoodmanat 65'minutes
  • 21Moxey
  • 10Holmes
  • 6TillsonSubstituted forOgbeneat 56'minutes
  • 25Taylor
  • 8Law
  • 11Stockley
  • 14ForteSubstituted forAbrahamsat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Woodman
  • 7Martin
  • 13Hamon
  • 17Jay
  • 19Abrahams
  • 24Ogbene
  • 27Collins

Macclesfield

  • 1O'Hara
  • 19PearsonBooked at 32mins
  • 27Cameron
  • 5Kelleher
  • 3Fitzpatrick
  • 7Durrell
  • 17EvansSubstituted forMaycockat 81'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 11LloydSubstituted forVincentiat 85'minutes
  • 24Rose
  • 23Whitaker
  • 10SmithSubstituted forBlissettat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Grimes
  • 9Wilson
  • 13Blissett
  • 15Stephens
  • 18Maycock
  • 20Vincenti
  • 22Arthur
Referee:
Brett Huxtable
Attendance:
3,070

Match Stats

Home TeamExeterAway TeamMacclesfield
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home12
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Exeter City 0, Macclesfield Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Exeter City 0, Macclesfield Town 1.

Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Peter Vincenti.

Attempt blocked. Lee Holmes (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Jake Taylor (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Peter Vincenti (Macclesfield Town).

Foul by Jake Taylor (Exeter City).

Elliott Durrell (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Jake Taylor (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Booking

Callum Maycock (Macclesfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Chiedozie Ogbene (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Callum Maycock (Macclesfield Town).

Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fiacre Kelleher (Macclesfield Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Peter Vincenti replaces Ryan Lloyd.

Substitution

Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Callum Maycock replaces Callum Evans.

Substitution

Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Nathan Blissett replaces Harry Smith.

Foul by Lee Holmes (Exeter City).

Elliott Durrell (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Dara O'Shea (Exeter City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.

Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by James Pearson.

Chiedozie Ogbene (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Elliott Durrell (Macclesfield Town).

Attempt missed. Harry Smith (Macclesfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt blocked. Callum Evans (Macclesfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Danny Whitaker.

Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by David Fitzpatrick.

Substitution

Substitution, Exeter City. Craig Woodman replaces Luke Croll.

Foul by Dean Moxey (Exeter City).

Elliott Durrell (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Nicky Law (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Callum Evans (Macclesfield Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Exeter City. Tristan Abrahams replaces Jonathan Forte.

Substitution

Substitution, Exeter City. Chiedozie Ogbene replaces Jordan Tillson.

Goal!

Goal! Exeter City 0, Macclesfield Town 1. Harry Smith (Macclesfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Elliott Durrell.

Nicky Law (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Callum Evans (Macclesfield Town).

Attempt missed. Michael Rose (Macclesfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt blocked. Lee Holmes (Exeter City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Jonathan Forte (Exeter City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1MK Dons20117230131740
2Lincoln City19115334171738
3Colchester20105533191435
4Newport2010553132-135
5Bury2096538211733
6Mansfield19711127141332
7Exeter208752921831
8Tranmere208753025531
9Stevenage209472625131
10Forest Green207942820830
11Carlisle208392525027
12Swindon207672328-527
13Oldham206862621526
14Crawley198292730-326
15Crewe207492124-325
16Port Vale207492023-325
17Northampton205872528-323
18Grimsby2064101927-822
19Yeovil185672322121
20Morecambe2063111932-1321
21Cambridge2054111934-1519
22Cheltenham1945101830-1217
23Notts County2037102241-1916
24Macclesfield2034131637-2113
View full League Two table

