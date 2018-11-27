Match ends, Exeter City 0, Macclesfield Town 1.
Exeter City 0-1 Macclesfield Town
The Sol Campbell era at Macclesfield got off to an ideal start with a superb 1-0 win at Exeter.
Campbell was in the crowd to see his new side in action, rather than leading from the touchline, but it was very much a rearguard action in the first half as Exeter dominated for long spells.
However, the Silkmen were well organised and other than a Jonathan Forte chance, which the striker blazed wastefully over the bar from 18 yards, Exeter did not create that much. They did have claims for a penalty when Nicky Law appeared to be fouled by Callum Evans, but nothing was given.
Eleven-goal top scorer Jayden Stockley was also off target, glancing a header wide, while Macclesfield had a couple of half-chances on the counter-attack.
After the break, Macclesfield went in front when Elliott Durrell took down a long ball and delivered a superb low cross that was turned in from close range by Harry Smith.
Exeter barely threatened, with a Dara O'Shea header wide the closest they came to an equaliser, and they were booed off at full-time as their winless run in League Two extended to seven.
Line-ups
Exeter
- 1Pym
- 2SweeneyBooked at 28mins
- 4O'Shea
- 23CrollBooked at 45minsSubstituted forWoodmanat 65'minutes
- 21Moxey
- 10Holmes
- 6TillsonSubstituted forOgbeneat 56'minutes
- 25Taylor
- 8Law
- 11Stockley
- 14ForteSubstituted forAbrahamsat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Woodman
- 7Martin
- 13Hamon
- 17Jay
- 19Abrahams
- 24Ogbene
- 27Collins
Macclesfield
- 1O'Hara
- 19PearsonBooked at 32mins
- 27Cameron
- 5Kelleher
- 3Fitzpatrick
- 7Durrell
- 17EvansSubstituted forMaycockat 81'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 11LloydSubstituted forVincentiat 85'minutes
- 24Rose
- 23Whitaker
- 10SmithSubstituted forBlissettat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Grimes
- 9Wilson
- 13Blissett
- 15Stephens
- 18Maycock
- 20Vincenti
- 22Arthur
- Referee:
- Brett Huxtable
- Attendance:
- 3,070
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Exeter City 0, Macclesfield Town 1.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Peter Vincenti.
Attempt blocked. Lee Holmes (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Jake Taylor (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Peter Vincenti (Macclesfield Town).
Foul by Jake Taylor (Exeter City).
Elliott Durrell (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jake Taylor (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Booking
Callum Maycock (Macclesfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Chiedozie Ogbene (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Callum Maycock (Macclesfield Town).
Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fiacre Kelleher (Macclesfield Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Peter Vincenti replaces Ryan Lloyd.
Substitution
Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Callum Maycock replaces Callum Evans.
Substitution
Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Nathan Blissett replaces Harry Smith.
Foul by Lee Holmes (Exeter City).
Elliott Durrell (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Dara O'Shea (Exeter City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by James Pearson.
Chiedozie Ogbene (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Elliott Durrell (Macclesfield Town).
Attempt missed. Harry Smith (Macclesfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt blocked. Callum Evans (Macclesfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Danny Whitaker.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by David Fitzpatrick.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Craig Woodman replaces Luke Croll.
Foul by Dean Moxey (Exeter City).
Elliott Durrell (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Nicky Law (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum Evans (Macclesfield Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Tristan Abrahams replaces Jonathan Forte.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Chiedozie Ogbene replaces Jordan Tillson.
Goal!
Goal! Exeter City 0, Macclesfield Town 1. Harry Smith (Macclesfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Elliott Durrell.
Nicky Law (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum Evans (Macclesfield Town).
Attempt missed. Michael Rose (Macclesfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt blocked. Lee Holmes (Exeter City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Jonathan Forte (Exeter City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.