Match ends, Hull City 0, Norwich City 0.
Hull City 0-0 Norwich City: Canaries held to draw against Tigers
-
- From the section Championship
Norwich's six-game winning run came to an end as the Championship leaders were held to a goalless draw at lowly Hull.
Jarrod Bowen put a diving header wide for the hosts and the Canaries saw Tom Trybull's low drive saved by David Marshall in an even first half.
Hull started well after the interval, Bowen slashing a cross wide at the back post and Markus Henriksen striking just over from 25 yards.
Trybull should have won it for Norwich but headed over unmarked from six yards from a Max Aarons cross.
Daniel Farke's visitors remain top - with Middlesbrough drawing at Preston - though their lead was cut to one point after victory for Leeds over Reading.
Hull move up one place to 22nd, staying inside the relegation zone on goal difference.
Tigers boss Nigel Adkins was without suspended top scorer Fraizer Campbell, with both sides managing only four shots on target.
Norwich pushed for all three points in the closing stages, but Emiliano Buendia's half-volley was off-target as they lacked quality in the final third.
Line-ups
Hull
- 1Marshall
- 17Kane
- 35Elphick
- 5Burke
- 2Lichaj
- 20Bowen
- 22Henriksen
- 6Stewart
- 14Grosicki
- 16Irvine
- 29Martin
Substitutes
- 3Mazuch
- 4de Wijs
- 12Long
- 19Keane
- 21Fleming
- 27McKenzie
- 28Sheaf
Norwich
- 1Krul
- 37Aarons
- 6Zimmermann
- 15Klose
- 12Lewis
- 27Tettey
- 19TrybullSubstituted forVrancicat 73'minutes
- 17Buendía
- 18StiepermannSubstituted forSrbenyat 86'minutes
- 25HernándezSubstituted forCantwellat 76'minutes
- 22Pukki
Substitutes
- 4Godfrey
- 7Marshall
- 8Vrancic
- 11Rhodes
- 32Srbeny
- 33McGovern
- 36Cantwell
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
- Attendance:
- 11,420
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hull City 0, Norwich City 0.
Emiliano Buendía (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jackson Irvine (Hull City).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Reece Burke (Hull City) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Reece Burke (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kamil Grosicki with a cross.
Foul by Dennis Srbeny (Norwich City).
Todd Kane (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Emiliano Buendía (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexander Tettey.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Tommy Elphick.
Attempt missed. Alexander Tettey (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dennis Srbeny following a corner.
Attempt missed. Alexander Tettey (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Kamil Grosicki.
Todd Cantwell (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jarrod Bowen (Hull City).
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Dennis Srbeny replaces Marco Stiepermann.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Markus Henriksen (Hull City) because of an injury.
Jamal Lewis (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jarrod Bowen (Hull City).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Eric Lichaj (Hull City) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Todd Cantwell replaces Onel Hernández.
Attempt missed. Chris Martin (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Markus Henriksen (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Kamil Grosicki (Hull City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin Stewart.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Mario Vrancic replaces Tom Trybull.
Onel Hernández (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tommy Elphick (Hull City).
Alexander Tettey (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Martin (Hull City).
Attempt missed. Tom Trybull (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Maximillian Aarons with a cross.
Attempt missed. Reece Burke (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Kamil Grosicki with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Jamal Lewis.
Attempt blocked. Kamil Grosicki (Hull City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen.
Attempt missed. Markus Henriksen (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Chris Martin.
Tom Trybull (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kevin Stewart (Hull City).