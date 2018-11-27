Hull City 0-0 Norwich City: Canaries held to draw against Tigers

Tom Trybull spurned Norwich's best chances of the match

Norwich's six-game winning run came to an end as the Championship leaders were held to a goalless draw at lowly Hull.

Jarrod Bowen put a diving header wide for the hosts and the Canaries saw Tom Trybull's low drive saved by David Marshall in an even first half.

Hull started well after the interval, Bowen slashing a cross wide at the back post and Markus Henriksen striking just over from 25 yards.

Trybull should have won it for Norwich but headed over unmarked from six yards from a Max Aarons cross.

Daniel Farke's visitors remain top - with Middlesbrough drawing at Preston - though their lead was cut to one point after victory for Leeds over Reading.

Hull move up one place to 22nd, staying inside the relegation zone on goal difference.

Tigers boss Nigel Adkins was without suspended top scorer Fraizer Campbell, with both sides managing only four shots on target.

Norwich pushed for all three points in the closing stages, but Emiliano Buendia's half-volley was off-target as they lacked quality in the final third.