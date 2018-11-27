Championship
Leeds1Reading0

Leeds United 1-0 Reading: Stuart Dallas goal sees Leeds climb to second

Stuart Dallas puts Leeds 1-0 up against Reading
Stuart Dallas broke the deadlock for Leeds against a stubborn Reading defence

Leeds climbed to second with a narrow win against Reading and needed a late penalty save to hang on to all three points.

Stuart Dallas poked home from close range after Kemar Roofe had been denied a finish by brave defending from Liam Moore and Chris Gunter.

But Reading missed a glorious chance to snatch a point late on when Marc McNulty had his penalty saved low down by Leeds goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

It came after Barry Douglas had been penalised for bringing down Josh Sims on the edge of the area.

Victory for Leeds moved them to within a point of leaders Norwich City, who were held to a goalless draw at struggling Hull.

Marcelo Bielsa's side have now won four of their past five home matches and were denied a more emphatic win as some smart keeping by Anssi Jaakkola in the Reading goal kept his side in it.

Roofe was twice kept out by the Finn in the second half, first with a header across goal and then towards the end by a strike from inside the six-yard box.

Defeat meant Reading failed to go through November unbeaten after a recent improvement of a win and two draws.

Paul Clement's side have failed to score in back-to-back away games at Wigan and Leeds, and are only outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa:

"We would've liked to have finished the game in better conditions and Reading dared to play more in the closing stages.

"We didn't take the right positional choices to combat that after making a number of changes in the second half.

"There were a lot of attacking players out there at the end who perhaps aren't used to playing a more defensive role when needed.

"I'm very happy for (goalkeeper) Bailey Peacock-Farrell and the team, he has shown bravery and resolve in games and he had a big influence in keeping us ahead in the game.

Reading manager Paul Clement told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"I think on reflection from the whole game, we did enough to get a draw.

"It's a strange feeling because as a professional you want to get points for your team by winning or drawing games, but that might be one of the best games we've played.

"The players did everything that I asked of them in terms of the tactical set up and in how they worked hard on and off the ball against a team who don't stop running.

"We did really well on all fronts, the only thing we didn't get was the result the performance deserved."

Line-ups

Leeds

  • 1Peacock-Farrell
  • 15DallasBooked at 81mins
  • 23Phillips
  • 6Cooper
  • 3DouglasBooked at 55mins
  • 4Forshaw
  • 19Hernández
  • 34BakerSubstituted forSáizat 45'minutes
  • 43KlichSubstituted forShackletonat 73'minutes
  • 10AlioskiBooked at 44minsSubstituted forClarkeat 45'minutes
  • 7Roofe

Substitutes

  • 11Roberts
  • 13Huffer
  • 14Sáiz
  • 22Harrison
  • 46Shackleton
  • 47Clarke
  • 52Halme

Reading

  • 31Jaakkola
  • 3Yiadom
  • 20Ilori
  • 6Moore
  • 2Gunter
  • 35Rinomhota
  • 38KellySubstituted forMcNultyat 77'minutes
  • 7BacunaBooked at 75mins
  • 10SwiftSubstituted forMcClearyat 61'minutesBooked at 64mins
  • 43Loader
  • 21MeiteSubstituted forSimsat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4O'Shea
  • 12McCleary
  • 14Aluko
  • 19Sims
  • 24Blackett
  • 28Walker
  • 29McNulty
Referee:
Mike Dean
Attendance:
27,806

Match Stats

Home TeamLeedsAway TeamReading
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home19
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Leeds United 1, Reading 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, Reading 0.

Offside, Reading. Leandro Bacuna tries a through ball, but Marc McNulty is caught offside.

Offside, Leeds United. Liam Cooper tries a through ball, but Kemar Roofe is caught offside.

Corner, Reading. Conceded by Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Penalty saved! Marc McNulty (Reading) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

Penalty conceded by Barry Douglas (Leeds United) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Reading. Josh Sims draws a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Chris Gunter.

Attempt saved. Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Clarke.

Attempt blocked. Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Hernández.

Foul by Jack Clarke (Leeds United).

Leandro Bacuna (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

Hand ball by Stuart Dallas (Leeds United).

Attempt missed. Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Samuel Sáiz.

Substitution

Substitution, Reading. Marc McNulty replaces Liam Kelly.

Booking

Leandro Bacuna (Reading) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jack Clarke (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Leandro Bacuna (Reading).

Substitution

Substitution, Leeds United. Jamie Shackleton replaces Mateusz Klich.

Adam Forshaw (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andy Yiadom (Reading).

Substitution

Substitution, Reading. Josh Sims replaces Yakou Meite.

Attempt saved. Danny Loader (Reading) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Chris Gunter with a cross.

Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United).

Yakou Meite (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Garath McCleary (Reading) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Garath McCleary (Reading).

Substitution

Substitution, Reading. Garath McCleary replaces John Swift.

Goal!

Goal! Leeds United 1, Reading 0. Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Barry Douglas.

Attempt blocked. Adam Forshaw (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yakou Meite (Reading).

Attempt saved. Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Barry Douglas with a cross.

Booking

Barry Douglas (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Barry Douglas (Leeds United).

