UEFA Nations League - Group A3
Portugal1Poland1

Portugal 1-1 Poland: Relegated Poles secure top-10 spot in Nations League

Arkadiusz Milik
Arkadiusz Milik was forced to take two penalties after his first was ruled out for an encroachment

Poland came from behind to draw against Portugal and ensure they will be in pot one for the Euro 2020 qualifying draw.

The Poles went into the tie knowing a point would secure their status as a top-10 European side, despite having been relegated from League A.

Andre Silva opened the scoring with a glancing header for the hosts but Arkadiusz Milik held his nerve to equalise from the penalty spot.

The result sees Germany drop into pot two before the draw on 2 December.

Germany could therefore be drawn in the same qualifying group for Euro 2020 as England or World Cup finalists France and Croatia, who are among the teams in pot one.

Nations League Group A3 winners Portugal started brightly in Guimaraes and went in front when Silva met Renato Sanchez's corner at the near post in the 33rd minute.

Having gone behind, Poland burst into life and Tomasz Kedziora's header struck the crossbar.

Portugal were reduced to 10 men when Danilo Pereira hauled down Milik inside the penalty area after the Portuguese lost possession in a dangerous area.

Milik stepped up to beat Beto from the spot but the referee ordered a retake because of encroachment. The Napoli striker held his nerve and went the same way to send the topless supporters in the away end into raptures.

Poland had chances to secure all three points, but they leave Portugal having secured their top-10 status on goal difference.

Line-ups

Portugal

  • 22Beto
  • 2Cavaco Cancelo
  • 3Pepe
  • 18Rúben Dias
  • 19Rodrigues
  • 8Renato Sanches
  • 13DaniloBooked at 63mins
  • 14William Carvalho
  • 15Ferreira SilvaSubstituted forTué Na Bangnaat 70'minutes
  • 23André SilvaBooked at 64minsSubstituted forMacedo Lopesat 87'minutes
  • 5GuerreiroSubstituted forJoão Márioat 61'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 4Novo Neto
  • 6José Fonte
  • 7Tué Na Bangna
  • 9Macedo Lopes
  • 10João Mário
  • 12Morais Ramos
  • 16Bruno Fernandes
  • 17Gonçalo Guedes
  • 20Afonso Fernandes
  • 21Cédric Soares

Poland

  • 1Szczesny
  • 15Kedziora
  • 4CionekBooked at 11mins
  • 5BednarekBooked at 28mins
  • 18Bereszynski
  • 8KlichSubstituted forGóralskiat 75'minutes
  • 10Krychowiak
  • 11GrosickiSubstituted forKadziorat 79'minutes
  • 20ZielinskiSubstituted forSzymanskiat 90+5'minutes
  • 21FrankowskiBooked at 78mins
  • 7Milik

Substitutes

  • 2Pietrzak
  • 3Matynia
  • 6Góralski
  • 9Piatek
  • 12Skorupski
  • 13Buksa
  • 14Olkowski
  • 16Blaszczykowski
  • 17Kadzior
  • 19Kaminski
  • 22Fabianski
  • 23Szymanski
Referee:
Sergey Karasev
Attendance:
29,917

Match Stats

Home TeamPortugalAway TeamPoland
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home6
Away13
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Portugal 1, Poland 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Portugal 1, Poland 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Poland. Damian Szymanski replaces Piotr Zielinski.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match João Cancelo (Portugal) because of an injury.

Booking

João Mário (Portugal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by João Mário (Portugal).

Piotr Zielinski (Poland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Damian Kadzior (Poland) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Arkadiusz Milik.

João Mário (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jacek Góralski (Poland).

Substitution

Substitution, Portugal. Éder replaces André Silva.

João Mário (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Piotr Zielinski (Poland).

Offside, Portugal. Rúben Dias tries a through ball, but André Silva is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Damian Kadzior (Poland) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Thiago Cionek with a headed pass.

Corner, Poland. Conceded by Beto.

Attempt saved. Piotr Zielinski (Poland) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Przemyslaw Frankowski.

Substitution

Substitution, Poland. Damian Kadzior replaces Kamil Grosicki.

Booking

Przemyslaw Frankowski (Poland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Rúben Dias (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Przemyslaw Frankowski (Poland).

Attempt blocked. João Mário (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruma.

Substitution

Substitution, Poland. Jacek Góralski replaces Mateusz Klich.

Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Thiago Cionek.

Attempt blocked. Piotr Zielinski (Poland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Arkadiusz Milik.

Substitution

Substitution, Portugal. Bruma replaces Rafa.

Attempt missed. Grzegorz Krychowiak (Poland) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Kamil Grosicki with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Poland. Conceded by João Cancelo.

Goal!

Goal! Portugal 1, Poland 1. Arkadiusz Milik (Poland) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Booking

André Silva (Portugal) is shown the yellow card.

Dismissal

Danilo Pereira (Portugal) is shown the red card.

Penalty conceded by Danilo Pereira (Portugal) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Poland. Arkadiusz Milik draws a foul in the penalty area.

Substitution

Substitution, Portugal. João Mário replaces Raphael Guerreiro.

Attempt blocked. Arkadiusz Milik (Poland) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kamil Grosicki with a cross.

Corner, Poland. Conceded by Rafa.

Attempt missed. Kamil Grosicki (Poland) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski with a cross.

Foul by André Silva (Portugal).

Grzegorz Krychowiak (Poland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus64201001014
2Luxembourg6312114710
3Moldova623145-19
4San Marino6006016-160

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine43015509
2Czech Rep42024406
3Slovakia41035503

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands42118447
2France42114407
3Germany402237-42

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo64201521314
2Azerbaijan62317619
3Faroe Islands6123510-55
4Malta6033514-93

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark42204138
2Wales42026516
3R. of Ireland402215-42

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland430114599
2Belgium43019639
3Iceland4004113-120

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia6501145915
2Armenia6312148610
3Gibraltar6204515-106
4Liechtenstein6114712-54

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia65101221016
2Kazakhstan61328716
3Latvia604226-44
4Andorra604229-74

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England42116517
2Spain420212756
3Croatia4112410-64

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland430110469
2Israel42026516
3Albania410318-73

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia6420114714
2Romania633083512
3Montenegro62137617
4Lithuania6006316-130

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal42205328
2Italy41212205
3Poland402246-22

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway641172513
2Bulgaria632175211
3Cyprus612359-45
4Slovenia603358-33

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze431051410
2Austria42113217
3Northern Ireland400427-50

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden42115327
2Russia42114317
3Turkey410347-33

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland640253212
2Hungary631296310
3Greece630345-19
4Estonia611448-44
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you