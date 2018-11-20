Portugal 1-1 Poland: Relegated Poles secure top-10 spot in Nations League

Arkadiusz Milik was forced to take two penalties after his first was ruled out for an encroachment

Poland came from behind to draw against Portugal and ensure they will be in pot one for the Euro 2020 qualifying draw.

The Poles went into the tie knowing a point would secure their status as a top-10 European side, despite having been relegated from League A.

Andre Silva opened the scoring with a glancing header for the hosts but Arkadiusz Milik held his nerve to equalise from the penalty spot.

The result sees Germany drop into pot two before the draw on 2 December.

Germany could therefore be drawn in the same qualifying group for Euro 2020 as England or World Cup finalists France and Croatia, who are among the teams in pot one.

Nations League Group A3 winners Portugal started brightly in Guimaraes and went in front when Silva met Renato Sanchez's corner at the near post in the 33rd minute.

Having gone behind, Poland burst into life and Tomasz Kedziora's header struck the crossbar.

Portugal were reduced to 10 men when Danilo Pereira hauled down Milik inside the penalty area after the Portuguese lost possession in a dangerous area.

Milik stepped up to beat Beto from the spot but the referee ordered a retake because of encroachment. The Napoli striker held his nerve and went the same way to send the topless supporters in the away end into raptures.

Poland had chances to secure all three points, but they leave Portugal having secured their top-10 status on goal difference.