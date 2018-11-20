Match ends, Portugal 1, Poland 1.
Portugal 1-1 Poland: Relegated Poles secure top-10 spot in Nations League
-
- From the section European Football
Poland came from behind to draw against Portugal and ensure they will be in pot one for the Euro 2020 qualifying draw.
The Poles went into the tie knowing a point would secure their status as a top-10 European side, despite having been relegated from League A.
Andre Silva opened the scoring with a glancing header for the hosts but Arkadiusz Milik held his nerve to equalise from the penalty spot.
The result sees Germany drop into pot two before the draw on 2 December.
Germany could therefore be drawn in the same qualifying group for Euro 2020 as England or World Cup finalists France and Croatia, who are among the teams in pot one.
Nations League Group A3 winners Portugal started brightly in Guimaraes and went in front when Silva met Renato Sanchez's corner at the near post in the 33rd minute.
Having gone behind, Poland burst into life and Tomasz Kedziora's header struck the crossbar.
Portugal were reduced to 10 men when Danilo Pereira hauled down Milik inside the penalty area after the Portuguese lost possession in a dangerous area.
Milik stepped up to beat Beto from the spot but the referee ordered a retake because of encroachment. The Napoli striker held his nerve and went the same way to send the topless supporters in the away end into raptures.
Poland had chances to secure all three points, but they leave Portugal having secured their top-10 status on goal difference.
Line-ups
Portugal
- 22Beto
- 2Cavaco Cancelo
- 3Pepe
- 18Rúben Dias
- 19Rodrigues
- 8Renato Sanches
- 13DaniloBooked at 63mins
- 14William Carvalho
- 15Ferreira SilvaSubstituted forTué Na Bangnaat 70'minutes
- 23André SilvaBooked at 64minsSubstituted forMacedo Lopesat 87'minutes
- 5GuerreiroSubstituted forJoão Márioat 61'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Rui Patrício
- 4Novo Neto
- 6José Fonte
- 7Tué Na Bangna
- 9Macedo Lopes
- 10João Mário
- 12Morais Ramos
- 16Bruno Fernandes
- 17Gonçalo Guedes
- 20Afonso Fernandes
- 21Cédric Soares
Poland
- 1Szczesny
- 15Kedziora
- 4CionekBooked at 11mins
- 5BednarekBooked at 28mins
- 18Bereszynski
- 8KlichSubstituted forGóralskiat 75'minutes
- 10Krychowiak
- 11GrosickiSubstituted forKadziorat 79'minutes
- 20ZielinskiSubstituted forSzymanskiat 90+5'minutes
- 21FrankowskiBooked at 78mins
- 7Milik
Substitutes
- 2Pietrzak
- 3Matynia
- 6Góralski
- 9Piatek
- 12Skorupski
- 13Buksa
- 14Olkowski
- 16Blaszczykowski
- 17Kadzior
- 19Kaminski
- 22Fabianski
- 23Szymanski
- Referee:
- Sergey Karasev
- Attendance:
- 29,917
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Portugal 1, Poland 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Poland. Damian Szymanski replaces Piotr Zielinski.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match João Cancelo (Portugal) because of an injury.
Booking
João Mário (Portugal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by João Mário (Portugal).
Piotr Zielinski (Poland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Damian Kadzior (Poland) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Arkadiusz Milik.
João Mário (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jacek Góralski (Poland).
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Éder replaces André Silva.
João Mário (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Piotr Zielinski (Poland).
Offside, Portugal. Rúben Dias tries a through ball, but André Silva is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Damian Kadzior (Poland) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Thiago Cionek with a headed pass.
Corner, Poland. Conceded by Beto.
Attempt saved. Piotr Zielinski (Poland) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Przemyslaw Frankowski.
Substitution
Substitution, Poland. Damian Kadzior replaces Kamil Grosicki.
Booking
Przemyslaw Frankowski (Poland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Rúben Dias (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Przemyslaw Frankowski (Poland).
Attempt blocked. João Mário (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruma.
Substitution
Substitution, Poland. Jacek Góralski replaces Mateusz Klich.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Thiago Cionek.
Attempt blocked. Piotr Zielinski (Poland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Arkadiusz Milik.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Bruma replaces Rafa.
Attempt missed. Grzegorz Krychowiak (Poland) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Kamil Grosicki with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Poland. Conceded by João Cancelo.
Goal!
Goal! Portugal 1, Poland 1. Arkadiusz Milik (Poland) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
André Silva (Portugal) is shown the yellow card.
Dismissal
Danilo Pereira (Portugal) is shown the red card.
Penalty conceded by Danilo Pereira (Portugal) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Poland. Arkadiusz Milik draws a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. João Mário replaces Raphael Guerreiro.
Attempt blocked. Arkadiusz Milik (Poland) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kamil Grosicki with a cross.
Corner, Poland. Conceded by Rafa.
Attempt missed. Kamil Grosicki (Poland) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski with a cross.
Foul by André Silva (Portugal).
Grzegorz Krychowiak (Poland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.