France 1-0 Uruguay: Kylian Mbappe injures shoulder during France victory

Kylian Mbappe has scored 15 goals for club and country this season

Kylian Mbappe injured a shoulder as world champions France beat Uruguay in a friendly in Paris.

Paris St-Germain forward Mbappe was unable to continue after landing awkwardly after a challenge from Uruguay goalkeeper Martin Campana.

Earlier in the first half, Mbappe had missed a clear-cut chance, clipping wide when through on goal.

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud scored the only goal from the penalty spot after Martin Caceres' handball.

That was his 33rd goal for France - just one fewer than former Juventus and Monaco striker David Trezeguet, who is third on the all-time list.

Speaking about Mbappe's injury, France coach Didier Deschamps said: "He has a sore shoulder, he's fallen badly. He will have to see with the medical staff. I hope it's not bad."

Elsewhere, Mbappe's fellow PSG forward Neymar hobbled off after just six minutes of Brazil's friendly win over Cameroon with an adductor muscle injury.

The French champions' next game is against Toulouse in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

France failed to reach the Nations League finals after finishing second in Group A1 behind the Netherlands.