Match ends, France 1, Uruguay 0.
France 1-0 Uruguay: Kylian Mbappe injures shoulder during France victory
Kylian Mbappe injured a shoulder as world champions France beat Uruguay in a friendly in Paris.
Paris St-Germain forward Mbappe was unable to continue after landing awkwardly after a challenge from Uruguay goalkeeper Martin Campana.
Earlier in the first half, Mbappe had missed a clear-cut chance, clipping wide when through on goal.
Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud scored the only goal from the penalty spot after Martin Caceres' handball.
That was his 33rd goal for France - just one fewer than former Juventus and Monaco striker David Trezeguet, who is third on the all-time list.
Speaking about Mbappe's injury, France coach Didier Deschamps said: "He has a sore shoulder, he's fallen badly. He will have to see with the medical staff. I hope it's not bad."
Elsewhere, Mbappe's fellow PSG forward Neymar hobbled off after just six minutes of Brazil's friendly win over Cameroon with an adductor muscle injury.
The French champions' next game is against Toulouse in Ligue 1 on Saturday.
France failed to reach the Nations League finals after finishing second in Group A1 behind the Netherlands.
Line-ups
France
- 1Lloris
- 2Pavard
- 17Rami
- 5SakhoSubstituted forKimpembeat 45'minutes
- 22Mendy
- 21NDombeleSubstituted forFekirat 70'minutes
- 13Kanté
- 10MbappéSubstituted forThauvinat 36'minutes
- 7GriezmannBooked at 90minsSubstituted forSissokoat 90+3'minutes
- 14MatuidiSubstituted forNzonziat 62'minutes
- 9GiroudSubstituted forPléaat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Kimpembe
- 4Varane
- 6Sissoko
- 8Pléa
- 11Dembélé
- 12Digne
- 15Nzonzi
- 16Mandanda
- 18Fekir
- 19Sidibe
- 20Thauvin
- 23Areola
Uruguay
- 12Campaña
- 13Suárez
- 3MéndezBooked at 82mins
- 22Cáceres
- 17Laxalt
- 6BentancurBooked at 79mins
- 14TorreiraSubstituted forRodríguezat 74'minutes
- 5ValverdeSubstituted forde Arrascaetaat 60'minutes
- 15Vecino
- 21Cavani
- 9Suárez
Substitutes
- 2Cabaco
- 4Lemos
- 7Lodeiro
- 8Sánchez
- 10de Arrascaeta
- 16Pereiro
- 18Gómez
- 19Velázquez
- 20Rodríguez
- 23M Silva
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, France 1, Uruguay 0.
Attempt saved. Matías Vecino (Uruguay) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luis Suárez.
Martín Cáceres (Uruguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alassane Pléa (France).
Substitution
Substitution, France. Moussa Sissoko replaces Antoine Griezmann.
Dangerous play by Matías Vecino (Uruguay).
Steven Nzonzi (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Antoine Griezmann (France) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Nabil Fekir (France).
Rodrigo Bentancur (Uruguay) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ferland Mendy (France).
Rodrigo Bentancur (Uruguay) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Florian Thauvin (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Diego Laxalt (Uruguay).
Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (France).
Luis Suárez (Uruguay) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nabil Fekir (France).
Mathías Suárez (Uruguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, France. Antoine Griezmann tries a through ball, but Nabil Fekir is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Jonathan Rodríguez (Uruguay) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Edinson Cavani with a through ball.
Booking
Bruno Méndez (Uruguay) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nabil Fekir (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bruno Méndez (Uruguay).
Substitution
Substitution, France. Alassane Pléa replaces Olivier Giroud.
Booking
Rodrigo Bentancur (Uruguay) is shown the yellow card.
Nabil Fekir (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Uruguay).
Presnel Kimpembe (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Uruguay).
Offside, Uruguay. Jonathan Rodríguez tries a through ball, but Diego Laxalt is caught offside.
Foul by Olivier Giroud (France).
Matías Vecino (Uruguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nabil Fekir (France).
Mathías Suárez (Uruguay) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Hand ball by Antoine Griezmann (France).
Substitution
Substitution, Uruguay. Jonathan Rodríguez replaces Lucas Torreira.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Nabil Fekir replaces Tanguy NDombele.
Attempt saved. Tanguy NDombele (France) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a through ball.
Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (France).