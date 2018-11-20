Brazil 1-0 Cameroon: Neymar goes off injured as Brazil win friendly

Neymar has scored 16 goals for club and country this season

Paris St-Germain forward Neymar played for only six minutes as Brazil edged out Cameroon in Milton Keynes.

Neymar appeared to injure his groin while taking a shot and was replaced by Everton's Richarlison.

And the Toffees forward proved to be the match-winner, powering home a header on the stroke of half-time.

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus struck the post for Brazil in the second half, while Arthur hit the crossbar with a long-range effort.

The 29,669 fans at Stadium MK cheered loudly when Neymar came out to warm-up, but were equally displeased when he hobbled off.

Elsewhere, his fellow PSG forward Kylian Mbappe went off with a shoulder injury during France's friendly against Uruguay.

The French champions' next match is at home to Toulouse on Saturday.