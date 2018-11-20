International Friendlies
Brazil1Cameroon0

Brazil 1-0 Cameroon: Neymar goes off injured as Brazil win friendly

Neymar
Neymar has scored 16 goals for club and country this season

Paris St-Germain forward Neymar played for only six minutes as Brazil edged out Cameroon in Milton Keynes.

Neymar appeared to injure his groin while taking a shot and was replaced by Everton's Richarlison.

And the Toffees forward proved to be the match-winner, powering home a header on the stroke of half-time.

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus struck the post for Brazil in the second half, while Arthur hit the crossbar with a long-range effort.

The 29,669 fans at Stadium MK cheered loudly when Neymar came out to warm-up, but were equally displeased when he hobbled off.

Elsewhere, his fellow PSG forward Kylian Mbappe went off with a shoulder injury during France's friendly against Uruguay.

The French champions' next match is at home to Toulouse on Saturday.

Line-ups

Brazil

  • 23Ederson
  • 2Danilo
  • 4Marquinhos
  • 16Nascimento de Castro
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 18Marques Loureiro
  • 5Ramos de Oliveira Melo
  • 15PaulinhoSubstituted forSouza Silvaat 69'minutes
  • 19WillianSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 68'minutes
  • 20Roberto FirminoSubstituted forGabriel Jesusat 45'minutes
  • 10NeymarSubstituted forRicharlisonat 8'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Alisson
  • 3Miranda
  • 6Filipe Luís
  • 7Douglas Costa
  • 8Renato Augusto
  • 9Gabriel Jesus
  • 11Rafinha
  • 13Vital da Silva
  • 14Fabinho
  • 17Souza Silva
  • 21Richarlison
  • 22Nascimento Resende Brazão

Cameroon

  • 1OnanaSubstituted forOndoaat 45'minutes
  • 15Fuchs
  • 22Kana-Biyik
  • 4Banana
  • 3Bong
  • 14MandjeckBooked at 19mins
  • 6KundeSubstituted forOlingaat 76'minutes
  • 10Sutchuin-Djoum
  • 13Choupo-MotingSubstituted forN'Jieat 65'minutes
  • 7Toko EkambiSubstituted forZouaat 89'minutes
  • 9BahokenSubstituted forBassogogat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Fai
  • 5Ngadeu-Ngadjui
  • 11Bassogog
  • 12Dawa
  • 16Ondoa
  • 17N'Jie
  • 18Olinga
  • 19Zoua
  • 20Kaptoum
  • 21Onguéné
Referee:
Michael Oliver

Match Stats

Home TeamBrazilAway TeamCameroon
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home23
Away5
Shots on Target
Home9
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home14
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Brazil 1, Cameroon 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Brazil 1, Cameroon 0.

Offside, Cameroon. Fabrice Olinga tries a through ball, but Jacques Zoua is caught offside.

Foul by Walace (Brazil).

Fabrice Olinga (Cameroon) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Cameroon. Jacques Zoua replaces Karl Toko Ekambi.

Attempt saved. Richarlison (Brazil) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Gabriel Jesus (Brazil) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Allan.

Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Yaya Banana.

Offside, Brazil. Allan tries a through ball, but Douglas Costa is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Allan (Brazil) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Sandro.

Attempt missed. Douglas Costa (Brazil) left footed shot from long range on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Danilo.

Attempt blocked. Gabriel Jesus (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Arthur.

Arthur (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fabrice Olinga (Cameroon).

Attempt missed. Douglas Costa (Brazil) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Danilo.

Foul by Douglas Costa (Brazil).

Gaëtan Bong (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Allan (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Gabriel Jesus.

Foul by Alex Sandro (Brazil).

Fabrice Olinga (Cameroon) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Marquinhos (Brazil).

Clinton N'Jie (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Cameroon. Fabrice Olinga replaces Pierre Kunde.

Attempt missed. Pierre Kunde (Cameroon) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Karl Toko Ekambi.

Attempt missed. Alex Sandro (Brazil) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Douglas Costa.

Arthur (Brazil) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Pierre Kunde (Cameroon).

Substitution

Substitution, Brazil. Walace replaces Paulinho.

Substitution

Substitution, Brazil. Douglas Costa replaces Willian.

Substitution

Substitution, Cameroon. Christian Bassogog replaces Stéphane Bahoken.

Arthur (Brazil) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Danilo.

Attempt blocked. Willian (Brazil) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Cameroon. Clinton N'Jie replaces Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Attempt blocked. Gabriel Jesus (Brazil) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Willian with a cross.

Gabriel Jesus (Brazil) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jeando Fuchs (Cameroon).

Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Alex Sandro.

Foul by Allan (Brazil).

Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

