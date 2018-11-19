Sky Sports: EFL agrees new five-year television deal worth £595m with broadcaster

The deal will see Sky Sports broadcast every play-off game live as well as the Carabao Cup and Checkatrade Trophy finals

The English Football League has agreed a new five-year television rights deal with Sky Sports, worth £595m.

The deal, which runs from the start of next season until May 2024, is a 35% increase on the previous contract.

The broadcaster will show 138 league games a season from all three divisions as well as every play-off match, plus Carabao Cup games and latter stages of the Checkatrade Trophy.

A number of Championship clubs had pushed for a different deal.

They felt that what Sky were offering undervalued the rights for the league and left Championship sides at a disadvantage.

It is understood that a number of the Championship's bigger clubs, such as Derby County, Leeds United and Aston Villa, were opposed to the contract.

Leeds chairman Andrew Radrizzani, who also owns broadcaster ElevenSports, has criticised the current deal saying clubs are not getting enough money for games which are shown on live television.

And EFL interim chair Debbie Jevans said in a statement that she will review how the league discusses future deals with clubs as a result of the concerns:

"Concluding these negotiations has indeed been challenging, as is the case when managing a diverse group of stakeholders, and the board took on board the comments and frustrations voiced by a number of clubs and has committed to reviewing the way the League engages with its clubs to ensure that we move forward in a collaborative way in the future," she said.

By comparison, the Premier League's three-year television deal with Sky and BT Sport is worth £4.55bn, but the amount Amazon paid for one package of games has not been disclosed.

"The deal we have entered into with Sky, after fully testing the current market through our external advisors, allows our clubs the benefit of financial security which was an absolute priority for us throughout this process," said EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey.

"It is a partnership that, as well as having the necessary financial benefits, provides the EFL with the platform to maximise reach and exposure for its competitions, alongside providing further opportunities for Clubs to monetise some of those games not broadcast on television through a DTC offering."

Analysis

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

The EFL have stuck their necks out in signing this deal.

This morning, I was told 21 out of the 24 Championship clubs wanted the EFL to ask Sky for more time, or even negotiate a shorter contract, to allow some of the issues - amount of money being paid, the number of times clubs are on TV, the mass streaming of midweek games - to be sorted out.

Should this deal go through against their wishes, I was told, it would be 'war'.

Now the Championship clubs must decide whether there is any substance behind their rhetoric, whether they are willing to do anything to back up their claims of incompetence.

A meeting is due to take place tomorrow. The outcome will be very interesting indeed.