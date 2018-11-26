Champions League: Permutations for Man City, Man Utd, Liverpool, Tottenham

Real Madrid have won the Champions League in four of the past five seasons - and each of the past three

We are into the business end of the Champions League group stage.

With all teams having played four of their six games, they will have a fair idea whether they will be progressing to the knockout stage, claiming a Europa League spot or exiting the competition.

Premier League champions Manchester City are top of their group, Manchester United and Liverpool are second, but Tottenham have work to do.

Groups E to H play on Tuesday, 27 November. Groups A to D play on Wednesday, 28 November. All kick-off times GMT.

Group A

This week's fixtures: Atletico Madrid v Monaco (17:55), Borussia Dortmund v Club Brugge (20:00).

Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund and La Liga side Atletico Madrid are heavy favourites to reach the last 16, and could do so this week.

Dortmund need only a draw to progress and will be guaranteed top spot if they win and Atletico lose.

Atletico will go through with victory over Monaco, or if Club Brugge fail to win.

Club Brugge must win at Dortmund to stay in contention for a top-two spot.

Monaco can still claim a Europa League place, but to do so must finish the group stage with more points than Club Brugge.

Group B

This week's fixtures: PSV Eindhoven v Barcelona (20:00), Tottenham v Inter Milan (20:00).

Tottenham failed to win their first three games in the group, but victory over PSV Eindhoven last time out kept their hopes of progression alive. With two games remaining, there is only one place left up for grabs.

La Liga champions Barcelona are already through and will clinch top spot if they win at PSV. A draw will be enough if Inter Milan draw with Spurs.

Serie A side Inter only need a point at Tottenham to make it through along with Barca.

Tottenham must win to stay in contention for the remaining place for the knockout stage.

PSV can still claim a Europa League place, but will be out of contention if they lose to Barca.

Group C

This week's fixtures: Napoli v Red Star Belgrade (20:00), PSG v Liverpool (20:00).

Liverpool reached the final last year, but there is still all to play for in this group, with all four sides still in with a chance of going through.

Liverpool will go through if they win at PSG and Red Star do not beat Napoli.

Napoli will progress if they beat Red Star and PSG do not beat Liverpool.

PSG's chances of a maiden Champions League title will end for another year if they lose to Liverpool and Napoli win.

Red Star will not be able to go through if they lose at Napoli.

Group D

This week's fixtures: Lokomotiv Moscow v Galatasaray (17:55), Porto v Schalke (20:00).

Portuguese champions Porto and Bundesliga side Schalke are in a strong position heading into the last two rounds of fixtures.

Porto will clinch top spot with victory at home against Schalke. A draw will be enough for them to progress, and they will also do so if Galatasaray fail to win at Lokomotiv Moscow.

Schalke will go through if they win, or if Galatasaray fail to win at Lokomotiv.

Turkish champions Galatasaray must win to stay in contention for a top-two spot.

Lokomotiv can still claim a Europa League place but must beat Galatasaray to have any chance.

Group E

This week's fixtures: AEK Athens v Ajax (17:55), Bayern Munich v Benfica (20:00).

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and Eredivisie giants Ajax are best placed to progress from the group.

A draw is enough to take Bayern through. If they beat Benfica at home and Ajax fail to win at AEK Athens.

Ajax will be through if they beat AEK or if Benfica fail to win.

Portuguese side Benfica must win to have any chance of finishing in the top two.

AEK are pointless after four games and have to win for a chance to claim a Europa League place.

Group F

This week's fixtures: Lyon v Manchester City (20:00), Hoffenheim v Shakhtar Donetsk (20:00).

Premier League champions Manchester City suffered a shock defeat at home to Lyon in their opening game, but three straight wins have put them top of the group.

City need only a point in Lyon to go through and victory will hand them top spot.

Lyon will be through with a win. A draw in both games will also put the Ligue 1 side through because of their better head-to-head record against Hoffenheim.

Hoffenheim will be out if they lose - but even a win will not be enough if Lyon beat City.

Shakhtar will be out if Lyon win, or both games are drawn. The Ukrainians will finish bottom if they lose.

Group G

This week's fixtures: CSKA Moscow v Viktoria Plzen (17:55), Roma v Real Madrid (20:00).

Champions League holders Real Madrid - despite a turbulent start to the season with an early managerial change - and Serie A side Roma are strong favourites to go through.

Real will be group winners if they win at Roma, and will be assured of progression no matter what happens in their match should CSKA Moscow fail to beat Viktoria Plzen.

Roma will go through with a draw, or if CSKA fail to win.

CSKA must win if they are to stay in contention for a top-two place.

Viktoria Plzen cannot afford to lose if they want to claim a Europa League place.

Group H

This week's fixtures: Juventus v Valencia (20:00), Manchester United v Young Boys (20:00).

Serie A champions Juventus and Premier League side Manchester United have their fate in their own hands.