UEFA Nations League - Group A1
Germany2Netherlands2

Germany 2-2 Netherlands: Late drama as Dutch secure semi-final spot

Virgil van Dijk scores
The Netherlands scored two goals in the final five minutes to come back from 2-0 down

Virgil van Dijk's 90th-minute equaliser against Germany sent the Netherlands through to the semi-finals of the Nations League following a dramatic late fightback at the Veltins-Arena.

The Liverpool centre-back volleyed in from close range from Tonny Vilhena's cross in Germany.

Dutch winger Quincy Promes had scored their first five minutes earlier, drilling in from the edge of the box.

Timo Werner and Leroy Sane had given Germany a 2-0 lead at half-time.

The Netherlands finish top of Group A1 ahead of world champions France and will join England, Portugal and Switzerland in next summer's finals.

Germany, who were already relegated to the second tier following a 2-1 defeat in France last month, will drop into the group of second seeds for Euro 2020 qualifying if Poland beat Portugal on Tuesday evening (19:45 GMT).

Joachim Low's side have failed to win a competitive match since they beat Sweden in the group stages of the World Cup before a shock early exit.

"I am a bit disappointed by the result but overall I saw more positives than negatives," said Low. "We played a very good first half and should have scored a third in the second half to finish the game.

"But this kind of thing seems to be the story of our entire year,"

Manchester City's Sane, who was left out of the World Cup squad, scored his second goal in four days but it was not enough as the Netherlands fought back after the break.

Their chances were few in the first half - Daley Blind's deflected cross which skimmed the top of the net was the closest they came before Promes eventually found the back of the net.

Germany's Werner had two great chances to score earlier in the second half but he shot straight into keeper Jasper Cillessen's hands from close range before striking wide from Serge Gnabry's threaded pass.

Thomas Muller came on as a second-half substitute to make his 100th appearance for Germany and could have extended the lead to 3-0 but his cut-back was slightly behind Sane.

Netherlands captain Van Dijk has now scored two goals in his last three appearances having only scored once in 18 games prior to the start of the Nations League tournament.

Group A1 final standings
Netherlands finish top of Group A1 above France on goal difference while Germany are relegated to the second tier

Line-ups

Germany

  • 1Neuer
  • 15Süle
  • 5HummelsBooked at 14mins
  • 16Rüdiger
  • 2Kehrer
  • 18KimmichBooked at 68mins
  • 8KroosBooked at 52mins
  • 14Schulz
  • 20GnabrySubstituted forMüllerat 67'minutes
  • 9WernerSubstituted forReusat 63'minutes
  • 19SanéSubstituted forGoretzkaat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Hector
  • 4Ginter
  • 6Goretzka
  • 10Brandt
  • 11Reus
  • 12Leno
  • 13Müller
  • 17Tah
  • 21Rudy
  • 22Trapp
  • 23Havertz

Netherlands

  • 1Cillessen
  • 2Tete
  • 3de Ligt
  • 4van Dijk
  • 5Blind
  • 6de Roon
  • 7de Jong
  • 9Promes
  • 8WijnaldumBooked at 38minsSubstituted forVilhenaat 60'minutes
  • 11BabelSubstituted forDilrosunat 45'minutesSubstituted forde Jongat 66'minutes
  • 10Depay

Substitutes

  • 12Dumfries
  • 13Zoet
  • 14de Vrij
  • 15Aké
  • 16Strootman
  • 17van de Beek
  • 18Rosario
  • 19de Jong
  • 20Dilrosun
  • 21Vilhena
  • 22van Aanholt
  • 23Bizot
Referee:
Ovidiu Hategan

Match Stats

Home TeamGermanyAway TeamNetherlands
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home13
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home14
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Germany 2, Netherlands 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Germany 2, Netherlands 2.

Memphis Depay (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Marco Reus (Germany).

Goal!

Goal! Germany 2, Netherlands 2. Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.

Attempt blocked. Thomas Müller (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

Corner, Germany. Conceded by Daley Blind.

Attempt blocked. Quincy Promes (Netherlands) right footed shot from long range on the left is blocked.

Attempt missed. Thilo Kehrer (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marco Reus with a through ball.

Offside, Germany. Mats Hummels tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Germany 2, Netherlands 1. Quincy Promes (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Marten de Roon.

Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marco Reus (Germany).

Corner, Germany. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk.

Corner, Germany. Conceded by Kenny Tete.

Attempt blocked. Nico Schulz (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Germany. Leon Goretzka replaces Leroy Sané.

Foul by Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands).

Toni Kroos (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Manuel Neuer.

Attempt saved. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Quincy Promes.

Memphis Depay (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mats Hummels (Germany).

Foul by Memphis Depay (Netherlands).

Joshua Kimmich (Germany) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Tonny Vilhena (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Niklas Süle (Germany).

Booking

Joshua Kimmich (Germany) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Quincy Promes (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joshua Kimmich (Germany).

Substitution

Substitution, Germany. Thomas Müller replaces Serge Gnabry.

Substitution

Substitution, Netherlands. Luuk de Jong replaces Javairo Dilrosun because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Javairo Dilrosun (Netherlands) because of an injury.

Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands).

Serge Gnabry (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Netherlands. Kenny Tete tries a through ball, but Quincy Promes is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Germany. Marco Reus replaces Timo Werner.

Attempt missed. Timo Werner (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Serge Gnabry following a fast break.

Kenny Tete (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus64201001014
2Luxembourg6312114710
3Moldova623145-19
4San Marino6006016-160

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo5320112911
2Azerbaijan52307259
3Faroe Islands511349-54
4Malta5023413-92

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands42118447
2France42114407
3Germany402237-42

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark42204138
2Wales42026516
3R. of Ireland402215-42

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland430114599
2Belgium43019639
3Iceland4004113-120

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel32014226
2Scotland32017256
3Albania410318-73

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia32104137
2Sweden31113304
3Turkey410347-33

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland640253212
2Hungary631296310
3Greece630345-19
4Estonia611448-44

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine43015509
2Czech Rep42024406
3Slovakia41035503

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia65101221016
2Kazakhstan61328716
3Latvia604226-44
4Andorra604229-74

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia6501145915
2Armenia6312148610
3Gibraltar6204515-106
4Liechtenstein6114712-54

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England42116517
2Spain420212756
3Croatia4112410-64

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia532073411
2Romania52307349
3Montenegro52127527
4Lithuania5005212-100

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal32104227
2Italy41212205
3Poland301235-21

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze431051410
2Austria42113217
3Northern Ireland400427-50

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway641172513
2Bulgaria632175211
3Cyprus612359-45
4Slovenia603358-33
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you