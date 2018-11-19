Match ends, Germany 2, Netherlands 2.
Germany 2-2 Netherlands: Late drama as Dutch secure semi-final spot
Virgil van Dijk's 90th-minute equaliser against Germany sent the Netherlands through to the semi-finals of the Nations League following a dramatic late fightback at the Veltins-Arena.
The Liverpool centre-back volleyed in from close range from Tonny Vilhena's cross in Germany.
Dutch winger Quincy Promes had scored their first five minutes earlier, drilling in from the edge of the box.
Timo Werner and Leroy Sane had given Germany a 2-0 lead at half-time.
The Netherlands finish top of Group A1 ahead of world champions France and will join England, Portugal and Switzerland in next summer's finals.
Germany, who were already relegated to the second tier following a 2-1 defeat in France last month, will drop into the group of second seeds for Euro 2020 qualifying if Poland beat Portugal on Tuesday evening (19:45 GMT).
Joachim Low's side have failed to win a competitive match since they beat Sweden in the group stages of the World Cup before a shock early exit.
"I am a bit disappointed by the result but overall I saw more positives than negatives," said Low. "We played a very good first half and should have scored a third in the second half to finish the game.
"But this kind of thing seems to be the story of our entire year,"
Manchester City's Sane, who was left out of the World Cup squad, scored his second goal in four days but it was not enough as the Netherlands fought back after the break.
Their chances were few in the first half - Daley Blind's deflected cross which skimmed the top of the net was the closest they came before Promes eventually found the back of the net.
Germany's Werner had two great chances to score earlier in the second half but he shot straight into keeper Jasper Cillessen's hands from close range before striking wide from Serge Gnabry's threaded pass.
Thomas Muller came on as a second-half substitute to make his 100th appearance for Germany and could have extended the lead to 3-0 but his cut-back was slightly behind Sane.
Netherlands captain Van Dijk has now scored two goals in his last three appearances having only scored once in 18 games prior to the start of the Nations League tournament.
Line-ups
Germany
- 1Neuer
- 15Süle
- 5HummelsBooked at 14mins
- 16Rüdiger
- 2Kehrer
- 18KimmichBooked at 68mins
- 8KroosBooked at 52mins
- 14Schulz
- 20GnabrySubstituted forMüllerat 67'minutes
- 9WernerSubstituted forReusat 63'minutes
- 19SanéSubstituted forGoretzkaat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Hector
- 4Ginter
- 6Goretzka
- 10Brandt
- 11Reus
- 12Leno
- 13Müller
- 17Tah
- 21Rudy
- 22Trapp
- 23Havertz
Netherlands
- 1Cillessen
- 2Tete
- 3de Ligt
- 4van Dijk
- 5Blind
- 6de Roon
- 7de Jong
- 9Promes
- 8WijnaldumBooked at 38minsSubstituted forVilhenaat 60'minutes
- 11BabelSubstituted forDilrosunat 45'minutesSubstituted forde Jongat 66'minutes
- 10Depay
Substitutes
- 12Dumfries
- 13Zoet
- 14de Vrij
- 15Aké
- 16Strootman
- 17van de Beek
- 18Rosario
- 19de Jong
- 20Dilrosun
- 21Vilhena
- 22van Aanholt
- 23Bizot
- Referee:
- Ovidiu Hategan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Germany 2, Netherlands 2.
Memphis Depay (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Marco Reus (Germany).
Goal!
Goal! Germany 2, Netherlands 2. Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Müller (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Daley Blind.
Attempt blocked. Quincy Promes (Netherlands) right footed shot from long range on the left is blocked.
Attempt missed. Thilo Kehrer (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marco Reus with a through ball.
Offside, Germany. Mats Hummels tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Germany 2, Netherlands 1. Quincy Promes (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Marten de Roon.
Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marco Reus (Germany).
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Kenny Tete.
Attempt blocked. Nico Schulz (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Leon Goretzka replaces Leroy Sané.
Foul by Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands).
Toni Kroos (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Manuel Neuer.
Attempt saved. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Quincy Promes.
Memphis Depay (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mats Hummels (Germany).
Foul by Memphis Depay (Netherlands).
Joshua Kimmich (Germany) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Tonny Vilhena (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Niklas Süle (Germany).
Booking
Joshua Kimmich (Germany) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Quincy Promes (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joshua Kimmich (Germany).
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Thomas Müller replaces Serge Gnabry.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Luuk de Jong replaces Javairo Dilrosun because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Javairo Dilrosun (Netherlands) because of an injury.
Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands).
Serge Gnabry (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Netherlands. Kenny Tete tries a through ball, but Quincy Promes is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Marco Reus replaces Timo Werner.
Attempt missed. Timo Werner (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Serge Gnabry following a fast break.
Kenny Tete (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the right wing.