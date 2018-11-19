Jim Iley: Ex-Barnsley boss and former Newcastle and Tottenham player dies aged 82

Rock star Sting, a Newcastle fan, last year named Jim Iley as one of his favourite players

Jim Iley, the former Barnsley manager who captained Newcastle United when they won promotion to the top flight in 1965, has died aged 82.

Yorkshire-born Iley started his career at Sheffield United and went on to play for Tottenham and Nottingham Forest before moving to St James' Park.

He later became player-boss at Peterborough United for three years before taking over at Barnsley in 1973.

He also managed Blackburn Rovers, Bury and Exeter City after leaving Oakwell.

Barnsley, where Iley was in charge between 1973 and 1978, said he left a lasting legacy at the club.

"It is often said that throughout those testing days in the fourth tier, he laid the foundations that later saw the club make their way back into the second tier," the Tykes said in a club statement.