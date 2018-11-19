Swifts must contain Gormley - Lindsay

This season Gormley has scored just one goal fewer (13) than the entire Dungannon Swifts squad in the league

Dungannon Swifts manager Kris Lindsay believes containing Cliftonville striker Joe Gormley is the key to progressing to the semi-finals of the League Cup on Tuesday night.

Gormley has already reached 20 goals this season and became the Reds' all-time leading scorer in October.

"We have to be confident but we know it is going to be a tough game," said Lindsay.

"They have the best striker in the league in Joe Gormley."

Gormley, 28, returned to north Belfast for the start of the 2017-18 season after a foray into the professional game with Peterborough United was hampered by injury.

Earlier this month Reds boss Barry Gray insisted his star striker was "not for sale" after speculation began to circulate that Gormley was on the radar of League of Ireland side Shamrock Rovers.

Despite early exits in the last two seasons, much of Cliftonville's recent success has come through the League Cup, with the trophy residing at Solitude for four consecutive seasons between 2012 and 2016.

The Swifts by contrast did not have any senior silverware to their name until last season when a deserved 3-1 win over Ballymena United saw them lift the trophy for the first time.

After a disappointing start the current campaign during which manager Rodney McAree moved to Coleraine, the Swifts have taken five points from their last three league matches to move out of the bottom two.