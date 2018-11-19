Sierra Leone defender Dumbuya hopes to resurrect career at Falkirk

Sierra Leone international Mustapha Dumbuya

Sierra Leone international defender Mustapha Dumbuya is hoping to resurrect his career with his new club Falkirk.

The right-back joined the Scottish Championship side on a short term deal as a free agent until January.

31-year-old Dumbuya spent the last three seasons with Patrick Thistle in the Scottish Premier League.

He was one of many players released by Patrick Thistle six months ago when the club got relegated.

Dumbuya who has been without a club since then, says he needed time to prepare for a new challenge after recovering from a knee injury.

"I took a little time out of football get my body right," Dumbuya told BBC Sport.

"It's not a secret that I had a knee problem last season. I'm feeling good now, so I'm just trying to train, get some games through January, stay fit, and take it from there," Dumbuya said.

Dumbuya made the squad for Falkirk's last two league games against Dunfermline Athletic and his former club Patrick Thistle, but was an unused substitute in both matches.

The last competitive club match he played was against Hamilton Academical in the Scottish Premier league on 24 February this year.

Falkirk coach Ray McKinnon told the club's website that Dumbuya needs to impress in order to get playing time and the chance of a contract extension.

"He has come in and done quite well over the last few weeks but isn't quite there in terms of fitness just yet," said coach McKinnon.

"He'll work hard over the next few weeks to get himself ready for first team football and we'll give him the opportunity to win an extended contract until the end of the season."

Dumbuya played in England for Doncaster Rovers, Crystal Palace, Portsmouth, Crawley Town and Notts County as well as non-league sides Wingate & Finchley, Maidenhead United and Potters Bar Town before moving to Scotland.

At international level, he has made more than ten appearances for Sierra Leone since he made his debut against Tunisia in October 2012 in a 2013 Africa Cup of Nations Cup qualifier.