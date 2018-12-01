Nations League: England to discover finals opponents on Monday

Harry Kane's late goal against Croatia earned England their place in June's finals

England will discover their Nations League semi-final opponents on Monday, when the draw takes place in Dublin at 13:30 GMT.

Here is everything you need to know about the finals.

Who will take part in them?

The finals has an unexpected look, with world champions France, World Cup finalists Croatia, World Cup semi-finalists Belgium, 2014 World Cup winners Germany and much-fancied Spain all missing out in the group stages.

Gareth Southgate's England finished top of Group A4, while Switzerland pipped Belgium to the top of Group A2 on head-to-head record by beating them 5-2 in their final game.

European champions Portugal were top of A3, while Netherlands continued their revival as they scored a 90th-minute equaliser in their final game against Germany to win A1.

Where and when will it take place?

Portugal will host the inaugural finals. The dates and format are as follows:

5 June: Semi-final 1

6 June: Semi-final 2

9 June: Third-place play-off

9 June: Final

Monday's draw will decide who meets who in the semi-finals, with no seedings.

One of the semi-final ties is then drawn out to decide who are technically the hosts for the final for administrative reasons. That semi-final will be on 5 June, with the other game the following day.

Why are Portugal hosts?

Porto's Estadio do Dragao could host the Nations League finals

Portugal were named as hosts by virtue of finishing top of Group A3 and above Italy and Poland, the other two countries to express an interest.

Porto's Estadio do Dragao and the Estadio D Afonso Henriques in Guimaraes are the proposed venues for the four matches that will take place.

What is it worth to the Football Association?

Harry Kane's late goal against Croatia in November which sent England to the finals proved to be extremely lucrative.

England had already got £1.5m for taking part in the Nations League and earned an extra £1.5m for beating Croatia and finishing top of their group.

No matter what happens next summer, even if they finish fourth, they have also guaranteed themselves a further £1.5m. This comes after England claimed £17m from Fifa for finishing fourth at the World Cup in the summer.

The winner of the Nations League tournament will receive £6.67m and the trophy, which looks like this: