Wayne Rooney: Ex-England captain says former players struggle with Three Lions' success

Wayne Rooney won his 120th and final England cap against the United States on Thursday

Some former England internationals "can't come to terms" with the team's current success, says Wayne Rooney.

The Three Lions reached the World Cup semi-finals this summer before beating Spain in the Nations League in October.

But Rooney, who earned his 120th and final cap in Thursday's 3-0 win over the USA, suggested members of England's 'golden generation' are jealous.

"That is wrong. I'm not like that," said the 33-year-old ex-captain. "I'm a fan now. I want England to do well."

Speaking to several national newspapers, he added: "I'm happy with what I've contributed to the national team and I look forward now to the next few years and watching this team progress."

DC United striker Rooney - England's record goalscorer - retired from international football in 2017 but returned to Gareth Southgate's set-up for a final farewell at Wembley on Thursday.

During his time as an England international, the team never progressed beyond the quarter-finals of a major tournament - last reaching the last eight at Euro 2012.

"I know some ex-players I've spoken to can't come to terms with England doing well," said Rooney, who played for Manchester United and Everton in the Premier League.

"I wouldn't say I regret never winning a trophy with England.

"I have given everything when playing for England and I've tried to make us successful. Sometimes everything just isn't enough.

"I've had my time and it didn't quite work out in terms of trophies."

England play Croatia in the Nations League at Wembley on Sunday (14:00 GMT kick-off) and a victory will mean they qualify for next summer's finals in Portugal.

And, having been immersed with the squad over the previous week, Rooney says the potential for success is "huge".

"They called the team I played in the 'golden generation' but this team has also got superstars like Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and John Stones," he said.

"This is a great young squad with other players who can come in if there are injuries.

"To win any trophy would be great for England - and hopefully this team can be the ones to bring that home."