Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2 Huddersfield Town: Mooy double lifts Terriers off the bottom

Aaron Mooy's first goals of the season lifted Huddersfield off the bottom of the Premier League and up to 14th in the table

Aaron Mooy's double helped Huddersfield claim a deserved victory at Wolves to lift them off the bottom of the Premier League.

The Terriers had arrived at Molineux with the worst goal-scoring record in the division - having mustered just six goals from their opening 12 games - but Mooy swept them into an early lead with a placed effort from Erik Durm's cut-back.

The Australia midfielder then secured the points for the visitors in the second period with a curling free-kick to beat home goalkeeper Rui Patricio at his near post.

Wolves, who looked out of sorts during the first half, did threaten to equalise after the break.

However, goal-line technology showed that a Raul Jimenez header was cleared by Huddersfield midfielder Philip Billing when all but an agonising 1.8cm of the ball had fully crossed the line.

The result sees Huddersfield climb to 14th in the table, while Wolves remain in 11th.

More to follow.