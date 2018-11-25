Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Huddersfield Town 2.
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2 Huddersfield Town: Mooy double lifts Terriers off the bottom
Aaron Mooy's double helped Huddersfield claim a deserved victory at Wolves to lift them off the bottom of the Premier League.
The Terriers had arrived at Molineux with the worst goal-scoring record in the division - having mustered just six goals from their opening 12 games - but Mooy swept them into an early lead with a placed effort from Erik Durm's cut-back.
The Australia midfielder then secured the points for the visitors in the second period with a curling free-kick to beat home goalkeeper Rui Patricio at his near post.
Wolves, who looked out of sorts during the first half, did threaten to equalise after the break.
However, goal-line technology showed that a Raul Jimenez header was cleared by Huddersfield midfielder Philip Billing when all but an agonising 1.8cm of the ball had fully crossed the line.
The result sees Huddersfield climb to 14th in the table, while Wolves remain in 11th.
Line-ups
Wolves
- 11Rui Patrício
- 5Bennett
- 16Coady
- 15Boly
- 2Doherty
- 28João MoutinhoSubstituted forGibbs-Whiteat 45'minutes
- 8NevesBooked at 87mins
- 29Vinagre
- 10Hélder CostaSubstituted forJotaat 75'minutes
- 9Jiménez
- 7CavaleiroSubstituted forTraoréat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 17Gibbs-White
- 18Jota
- 21Ruddy
- 27Saïss
- 32Dendoncker
- 33Bonatini
- 37Traoré
Huddersfield
- 1Lössl
- 2SmithBooked at 17mins
- 26Schindler
- 5Kongolo
- 33Hadergjonaj
- 10Mooy
- 6HoggBooked at 60minsSubstituted forStankovicat 90+3'minutes
- 8BillingSubstituted forWilliamsat 90+3'minutes
- 37Durm
- 21PritchardSubstituted forMbenzaat 90+3'minutes
- 24Mounie
Substitutes
- 9Kachunga
- 12Hamer
- 14Sobhi
- 18Mbenza
- 19Williams
- 20Depoitre
- 27Stankovic
- Referee:
- Kevin Friend
- Attendance:
- 30,130
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Huddersfield Town 2.
Attempt missed. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Terence Kongolo (Huddersfield Town).
Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Danny Williams (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Florent Hadergjonaj.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Jon Gorenc Stankovic replaces Jonathan Hogg.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Danny Williams replaces Philip Billing.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Isaac Mbenza replaces Alex Pritchard.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Willy Boly.
Booking
Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alex Pritchard (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Foul by Alex Pritchard (Huddersfield Town).
Ryan Bennett (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raúl Jiménez.
Attempt missed. Steve Mounie (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Alex Pritchard (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Diogo Jota replaces Hélder Costa.
Goal!
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Huddersfield Town 2. Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Steve Mounie (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Attempt saved. Alex Pritchard (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Philip Billing.
Attempt missed. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Hélder Costa.
Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Terence Kongolo (Huddersfield Town) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Bennett.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Terence Kongolo.
Attempt blocked. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town).
Rúben Vinagre (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jonathan Hogg.
Attempt saved. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Adama Traoré with a cross.