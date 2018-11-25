Premier League
Wolves0Huddersfield2

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2 Huddersfield Town: Mooy double lifts Terriers off the bottom

Aaron Mooy
Aaron Mooy's first goals of the season lifted Huddersfield off the bottom of the Premier League and up to 14th in the table

Aaron Mooy's double helped Huddersfield claim a deserved victory at Wolves to lift them off the bottom of the Premier League.

The Terriers had arrived at Molineux with the worst goal-scoring record in the division - having mustered just six goals from their opening 12 games - but Mooy swept them into an early lead with a placed effort from Erik Durm's cut-back.

The Australia midfielder then secured the points for the visitors in the second period with a curling free-kick to beat home goalkeeper Rui Patricio at his near post.

Wolves, who looked out of sorts during the first half, did threaten to equalise after the break.

However, goal-line technology showed that a Raul Jimenez header was cleared by Huddersfield midfielder Philip Billing when all but an agonising 1.8cm of the ball had fully crossed the line.

The result sees Huddersfield climb to 14th in the table, while Wolves remain in 11th.

Line-ups

Wolves

  • 11Rui Patrício
  • 5Bennett
  • 16Coady
  • 15Boly
  • 2Doherty
  • 28João MoutinhoSubstituted forGibbs-Whiteat 45'minutes
  • 8NevesBooked at 87mins
  • 29Vinagre
  • 10Hélder CostaSubstituted forJotaat 75'minutes
  • 9Jiménez
  • 7CavaleiroSubstituted forTraoréat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 17Gibbs-White
  • 18Jota
  • 21Ruddy
  • 27Saïss
  • 32Dendoncker
  • 33Bonatini
  • 37Traoré

Huddersfield

  • 1Lössl
  • 2SmithBooked at 17mins
  • 26Schindler
  • 5Kongolo
  • 33Hadergjonaj
  • 10Mooy
  • 6HoggBooked at 60minsSubstituted forStankovicat 90+3'minutes
  • 8BillingSubstituted forWilliamsat 90+3'minutes
  • 37Durm
  • 21PritchardSubstituted forMbenzaat 90+3'minutes
  • 24Mounie

Substitutes

  • 9Kachunga
  • 12Hamer
  • 14Sobhi
  • 18Mbenza
  • 19Williams
  • 20Depoitre
  • 27Stankovic
Referee:
Kevin Friend
Attendance:
30,130

Match Stats

Home TeamWolvesAway TeamHuddersfield
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home12
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Huddersfield Town 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Huddersfield Town 2.

Attempt missed. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Terence Kongolo (Huddersfield Town).

Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Danny Williams (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Florent Hadergjonaj.

Substitution

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Jon Gorenc Stankovic replaces Jonathan Hogg.

Substitution

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Danny Williams replaces Philip Billing.

Substitution

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Isaac Mbenza replaces Alex Pritchard.

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Willy Boly.

Booking

Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Alex Pritchard (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Foul by Alex Pritchard (Huddersfield Town).

Ryan Bennett (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raúl Jiménez.

Attempt missed. Steve Mounie (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Alex Pritchard (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Substitution

Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Diogo Jota replaces Hélder Costa.

Goal!

Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Huddersfield Town 2. Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Steve Mounie (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Attempt saved. Alex Pritchard (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Philip Billing.

Attempt missed. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Hélder Costa.

Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Terence Kongolo (Huddersfield Town) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Bennett.

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Terence Kongolo.

Attempt blocked. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town).

Rúben Vinagre (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jonathan Hogg.

Attempt saved. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Adama Traoré with a cross.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City1311204053535
2Liverpool1310302652133
3Tottenham13100323111230
4Chelsea1384128111728
5Arsenal1383228161227
6Everton136432015522
7Man Utd136342021-121
8Bournemouth136252218420
9Watford136251717020
10Leicester135351817118
11Wolves134451215-316
12Brighton134361419-515
13West Ham133371422-812
14Huddersfield13247822-1410
15Newcastle12237915-69
16Crystal Palace13238817-99
17Burnley122371225-139
18Southampton131571024-148
19Cardiff132291126-158
20Fulham132291433-198
View full Premier League table

