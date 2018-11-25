Premier League
Bournemouth1Arsenal2

Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal: Gunners win to move within a point of top four

By Thomas Mallows

BBC Sport

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores for Arsenal against Bournemouth
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is now the Premier League's joint top scorer with eight goals

Arsenal moved to within one point of the Premier League top four and extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 17 games with victory at Bournemouth.

The Gunners took the lead thanks to a spectacular own goal from Cherries midfielder Jefferson Lerma, who volleyed Sead Kolasinac's cross past Asmir Begovic from 15 yards.

Joshua King, making his comeback after four games out with an ankle injury, finished off a swift counter-attacking move to bring the hosts level seconds before half-time.

But Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored what proved to be the winner after the break when he converted Kolasinac's cross for his eighth Premier League goal of the season.

After beginning the weekend in sixth, Bournemouth drop two places to sixth and have now lost their past three league matches.

The Cherries were aggrieved early on when David Brooks had a goal ruled out for offside, with replays suggesting he was marginally behind Shkodran Mustafi when the ball was played.

But that proved to be the catalyst for a confident display from Arsenal, who secured their fourth Premier League away win of the campaign - equalling their tally for the whole of last season.

Aubameyang the hero again

A run of four draws in their past five games had stemmed some of the excitement generated during the early weeks of manager Unai Emery's reign.

But this impressive performance, against a side who began the day just four points behind the Gunners, will raise hopes among supporters that their side can sustain a top-four challenge this season.

With Alexandre Lacazette ruled out with a groin injury, Emery switched formation to a back three, with Aubameyang the lone striker.

The Gabon international responded by netting again and moving to the top of the Premier League scoring charts alongside Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero.

To further highlight his importance to the side, Aubameyang has now been directly involved in 23 goals in 26 league appearances since joining Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in January.

The 29-year-old was ably supported on this occasion by Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, with 14 of the Gunners' 20 shots at goal coming from those three players.

The formation change also allowed Kolasinac to be a constant threat down the Arsenal left, with the Bosnia-Herzegovina international having a hand in both goals.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Bournemouth

  • 27Begovic
  • 2Francis
  • 3S Cook
  • 5AkéBooked at 52mins
  • 11Daniels
  • 20BrooksSubstituted forStanislasat 73'minutes
  • 4GoslingSubstituted forL Cookat 73'minutes
  • 8LermaBooked at 66mins
  • 24Fraser
  • 13Wilson
  • 17KingSubstituted forMoussetat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Boruc
  • 6Surman
  • 9Mousset
  • 16L Cook
  • 18Defoe
  • 19Stanislas
  • 26Mings

Arsenal

  • 19Leno
  • 20Mustafi
  • 5PapastathopoulosBooked at 25mins
  • 16Holding
  • 2Bellerín
  • 11TorreiraSubstituted forGuendouziat 79'minutes
  • 34Xhaka
  • 31Kolasinac
  • 7Mkhitaryan
  • 17IwobiSubstituted forRamseyat 82'minutes
  • 14AubameyangSubstituted forNketiahat 90+4'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Cech
  • 4Elneny
  • 8Ramsey
  • 10Özil
  • 15Maitland-Niles
  • 29Guendouzi
  • 49Nketiah
Referee:
Craig Pawson
Attendance:
10,792

Match Stats

Home TeamBournemouthAway TeamArsenal
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home11
Away20
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away8
Fouls
Home6
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Bournemouth 1, Arsenal 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bournemouth 1, Arsenal 2.

Attempt missed. Junior Stanislas (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

Foul by Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal).

Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Arsenal).

Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Arsenal. Eddie Nketiah replaces Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Nathan Aké.

Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lys Mousset (Bournemouth).

Attempt missed. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey.

Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Bernd Leno.

Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Shkodran Mustafi.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal) because of an injury.

Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Junior Stanislas.

Substitution

Substitution, Bournemouth. Lys Mousset replaces Joshua King.

Substitution

Substitution, Arsenal. Aaron Ramsey replaces Alex Iwobi.

Attempt missed. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Junior Stanislas (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Charlie Daniels with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Arsenal. Matteo Guendouzi replaces Lucas Torreira.

Attempt missed. Sead Kolasinac (Arsenal) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rob Holding.

Attempt blocked. Junior Stanislas (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Simon Francis.

Substitution

Substitution, Bournemouth. Lewis Cook replaces Dan Gosling.

Substitution

Substitution, Bournemouth. Junior Stanislas replaces David Brooks.

Foul by Alex Iwobi (Arsenal).

Simon Francis (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jefferson Lerma.

Attempt blocked. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Arsenal) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.

Attempt missed. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Arsenal) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following a fast break.

Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Sokratis.

Foul by Granit Xhaka (Arsenal).

Dan Gosling (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Bournemouth 1, Arsenal 2. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sead Kolasinac.

Booking

Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth).

Attempt saved. David Brooks (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua King.

Attempt missed. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City1311204053535
2Liverpool1310302652133
3Tottenham13100323111230
4Chelsea1384128111728
5Arsenal1383228161227
6Everton136432015522
7Man Utd136342021-121
8Bournemouth136252218420
9Watford136251717020
10Leicester135351817118
11Wolves134451214-216
12Brighton134361419-515
13West Ham133371422-812
14Huddersfield13247722-1510
15Newcastle12237915-69
16Crystal Palace13238817-99
17Burnley122371225-139
18Southampton131571024-148
19Cardiff132291126-158
20Fulham132291433-198
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you