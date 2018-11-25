Match ends, Bournemouth 1, Arsenal 2.
Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal: Gunners win to move within a point of top four
Arsenal moved to within one point of the Premier League top four and extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 17 games with victory at Bournemouth.
The Gunners took the lead thanks to a spectacular own goal from Cherries midfielder Jefferson Lerma, who volleyed Sead Kolasinac's cross past Asmir Begovic from 15 yards.
Joshua King, making his comeback after four games out with an ankle injury, finished off a swift counter-attacking move to bring the hosts level seconds before half-time.
But Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored what proved to be the winner after the break when he converted Kolasinac's cross for his eighth Premier League goal of the season.
After beginning the weekend in sixth, Bournemouth drop two places to sixth and have now lost their past three league matches.
The Cherries were aggrieved early on when David Brooks had a goal ruled out for offside, with replays suggesting he was marginally behind Shkodran Mustafi when the ball was played.
But that proved to be the catalyst for a confident display from Arsenal, who secured their fourth Premier League away win of the campaign - equalling their tally for the whole of last season.
Aubameyang the hero again
A run of four draws in their past five games had stemmed some of the excitement generated during the early weeks of manager Unai Emery's reign.
But this impressive performance, against a side who began the day just four points behind the Gunners, will raise hopes among supporters that their side can sustain a top-four challenge this season.
With Alexandre Lacazette ruled out with a groin injury, Emery switched formation to a back three, with Aubameyang the lone striker.
The Gabon international responded by netting again and moving to the top of the Premier League scoring charts alongside Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero.
To further highlight his importance to the side, Aubameyang has now been directly involved in 23 goals in 26 league appearances since joining Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in January.
The 29-year-old was ably supported on this occasion by Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, with 14 of the Gunners' 20 shots at goal coming from those three players.
The formation change also allowed Kolasinac to be a constant threat down the Arsenal left, with the Bosnia-Herzegovina international having a hand in both goals.
Line-ups
Bournemouth
- 27Begovic
- 2Francis
- 3S Cook
- 5AkéBooked at 52mins
- 11Daniels
- 20BrooksSubstituted forStanislasat 73'minutes
- 4GoslingSubstituted forL Cookat 73'minutes
- 8LermaBooked at 66mins
- 24Fraser
- 13Wilson
- 17KingSubstituted forMoussetat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Boruc
- 6Surman
- 9Mousset
- 16L Cook
- 18Defoe
- 19Stanislas
- 26Mings
Arsenal
- 19Leno
- 20Mustafi
- 5PapastathopoulosBooked at 25mins
- 16Holding
- 2Bellerín
- 11TorreiraSubstituted forGuendouziat 79'minutes
- 34Xhaka
- 31Kolasinac
- 7Mkhitaryan
- 17IwobiSubstituted forRamseyat 82'minutes
- 14AubameyangSubstituted forNketiahat 90+4'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Cech
- 4Elneny
- 8Ramsey
- 10Özil
- 15Maitland-Niles
- 29Guendouzi
- 49Nketiah
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
- Attendance:
- 10,792
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bournemouth 1, Arsenal 2.
Attempt missed. Junior Stanislas (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal).
Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Arsenal).
Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Eddie Nketiah replaces Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Nathan Aké.
Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lys Mousset (Bournemouth).
Attempt missed. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Bernd Leno.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Shkodran Mustafi.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal) because of an injury.
Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Junior Stanislas.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Lys Mousset replaces Joshua King.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Aaron Ramsey replaces Alex Iwobi.
Attempt missed. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Junior Stanislas (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Charlie Daniels with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Matteo Guendouzi replaces Lucas Torreira.
Attempt missed. Sead Kolasinac (Arsenal) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rob Holding.
Attempt blocked. Junior Stanislas (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Simon Francis.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Lewis Cook replaces Dan Gosling.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Junior Stanislas replaces David Brooks.
Foul by Alex Iwobi (Arsenal).
Simon Francis (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jefferson Lerma.
Attempt blocked. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Arsenal) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.
Attempt missed. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Arsenal) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following a fast break.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Sokratis.
Foul by Granit Xhaka (Arsenal).
Dan Gosling (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Bournemouth 1, Arsenal 2. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sead Kolasinac.
Booking
Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth).
Attempt saved. David Brooks (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua King.
Attempt missed. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.