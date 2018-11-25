Match ends, Arsenal Women 4, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1.
Arsenal Women 4-1 Brighton & Hove Albion Women: Gunners win ninth game in a row
-
- From the section Women's Football
Leaders Arsenal overcame an early Ini Umotong goal to ease past Brighton and keep their 100% WSL record intact.
Umotong put Albion ahead against the run of play as she coolly finished after a mistake from Leah Williamson.
But the Gunners turned on the style as Vivianne Miedema levelled before goals from Dominique Bloodworth and Danielle van de Donk put them in control.
Beth Mead, Lia Walti and Miedema all went close after the break before Mead curled in the fourth late on.
The Gunners made an excellent start - Miedema forced a great save from Marie Hourihan while Van de Donk hit the post.
Umotong's first-ever WSL goal was almost followed by a second for Brighton, but Victoria Williams could not connect properly with a volley.
From there Arsenal began to dominate - Katie McCabe and Miedema going close before they equalised. It came moments after Kayleigh Green had seen her long-range shot touched onto the Arsenal crossbar.
The Gunners raced down the other end and capitalised on confusion in the Brighton defence that allowed Miedema the chance to round goalkeeper Hourihan for her 14th league goal of the season.
Within minutes they were ahead as Bloodworth converted from close range with Miedema turning provider with the cutback.
Van de Donk headed in the third from a corner before the game dropped in pace after the interval.
Arsenal continued to threaten, but it took until the final 10 minutes before they broke through again as Mead's right-footed effort from the left corner of the box evaded Hourihan.
Line-ups
Arsenal Women
- 1van Veenendaal
- 17Evans
- 6Williamson
- 16Quinn
- 3MitchellSubstituted forGayleat 81'minutes
- 7van de DonkSubstituted forKuykenat 81'minutes
- 20Bloodworth
- 19Wälti
- 15McCabe
- 11MiedemaSubstituted forGrantat 88'minutes
- 23Mead
Substitutes
- 18Peyraud-Magnin
- 24Kuyken
- 27Grant
- 28Gayle
Brighton Women
- 1Hourihan
- 8Barton
- 6Rafferty
- 20Williams
- 17Perry
- 12Peplow
- 15GreenSubstituted forBrettat 86'minutes
- 10Natkiel
- 14LeggSubstituted forBrazilat 45'minutes
- 9Umotong
- 7Whelan
Substitutes
- 3Gibbons
- 13Gillett
- 16Brazil
- 18Brett
- 19Harris
- 21Simpkins
- 23Le Tissier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away1
- Corners
- Home11
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal Women 4, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Sophie Perry.
Attempt blocked. Dominique Bloodworth (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Kate Natkiel.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Ruby Grant replaces Vivianne Miedema.
Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sophie Perry (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Jodie Brett replaces Kayleigh Green.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Ava Kuyken replaces Daniëlle van de Donk.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Paige Bailey Gayle replaces Emma Mitchell.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal Women 4, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Daniëlle van de Donk.
Attempt saved. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chloe Peplow (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Foul by Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women).
Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Leah Williamson (Arsenal Women).
Ini-Abasi Umotong (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Ini-Abasi Umotong (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kate Natkiel (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Attempt saved. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kirsty Barton (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Attempt missed. Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Dominique Bloodworth (Arsenal Women).
Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Ini-Abasi Umotong.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Sophie Perry.
Attempt missed. Leah Williamson (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ellie Brazil (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Attempt missed. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ellie Brazil (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Attempt blocked. Dominique Bloodworth (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.