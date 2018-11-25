Arsenal Women 4-1 Brighton & Hove Albion Women: Gunners win ninth game in a row

Vivianne Miedema needs one more goal to equal Ellen White's record of 15 in a single WSL season

Leaders Arsenal overcame an early Ini Umotong goal to ease past Brighton and keep their 100% WSL record intact.

Umotong put Albion ahead against the run of play as she coolly finished after a mistake from Leah Williamson.

But the Gunners turned on the style as Vivianne Miedema levelled before goals from Dominique Bloodworth and Danielle van de Donk put them in control.

Beth Mead, Lia Walti and Miedema all went close after the break before Mead curled in the fourth late on.

The Gunners made an excellent start - Miedema forced a great save from Marie Hourihan while Van de Donk hit the post.

Umotong's first-ever WSL goal was almost followed by a second for Brighton, but Victoria Williams could not connect properly with a volley.

From there Arsenal began to dominate - Katie McCabe and Miedema going close before they equalised. It came moments after Kayleigh Green had seen her long-range shot touched onto the Arsenal crossbar.

The Gunners raced down the other end and capitalised on confusion in the Brighton defence that allowed Miedema the chance to round goalkeeper Hourihan for her 14th league goal of the season.

Within minutes they were ahead as Bloodworth converted from close range with Miedema turning provider with the cutback.

Van de Donk headed in the third from a corner before the game dropped in pace after the interval.

Arsenal continued to threaten, but it took until the final 10 minutes before they broke through again as Mead's right-footed effort from the left corner of the box evaded Hourihan.