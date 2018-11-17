Hosts Ghana and Cameroon win on opening day of AWCON

Ghana are hosting the Women's Africa Cup of Nations for the first time

Host nation Ghana won the opening match of this year's Women's Africa Cup of Nations when beating Algeria 1-0 in Accra.

The Black Queens took the lead in the twelfth minute as Gladys Amfobea pounced upon a defensive error to fire home a fierce shot.

Algeria settled after the goal and began to push forward but were restricted to long-range efforts and set-pieces that never really threatened an equaliser.

Ghana, who are seeking a first title after being runners-up three times, meet Mali in Group A on Wednesday, when Algeria face Cameroon.

The Cameroonians are four-time losing finalists but started their campaign with a come-from-behind 2-1 win against Mali.

Malii took the lead 10 minutes after the break when Aissata Traore fired home on her first senior start before Cameroon, who finished runners-up when hosting in 2016, hit back with two goals in two minutes.

The first came as Falon Meffometou scored amidst a melee before Nchout Ajara, who boasts 15 goals and 6 assists in 19 games for Swedish side IL Sandviken, sidefooted home from close range.

The top three teams at this year's Nations Cup will qualify for next year's Women's World Cup in France.

Nigeria, the defending champions, play their opening Group B game against South Africa in Cape Coast where Zambia will face Equatorial Guinea.

The latter were only reinstated to the tournament at short notice after winning an appeal against their earlier exclusion.