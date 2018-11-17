Match ends, Serbia 2, Montenegro 1.
Serbia beat Montenegro to close in on promotion to Nations League second tier
Serbia are closing in on promotion to the Nations League second tier after a 2-1 home win over neighbours Montenegro extended their lead in Group 4C.
Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic was both hero and near villain for the home side, scoring their second but then missing a penalty to make it 3-0.
Mitrovic headed in, two minutes after Adem Ljajic's 30th-minute opener, but chipped his spot-kick over the bar.
Stefan Mugosa pulled a goal back in the second half but Serbia held on.
Their place in League B will be confirmed if Romania fail to beat Lithuania on Saturday evening.
If they win the race for top spot goes down to the final round of fixtures, which sees Serbia host Lithuania and Romania travel to Montenegro on Tuesday 20 November.
Line-ups
Serbia
- 1Rajkovic
- 2Rukavina
- 4Milenkovic
- 13Veljkovic
- 11Kolarov
- 21MaticBooked at 88mins
- 6Maksimovic
- 10Tadic
- 22LjajicSubstituted forRadonjicat 90+2'minutes
- 14GacinovicBooked at 61minsSubstituted forLukicat 71'minutes
- 9MitrovicSubstituted forJovicat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Jovicic
- 5Spajic
- 7Zivkovic
- 8Prijovic
- 12Vasiljevic
- 15Vukovic
- 16Lukic
- 17Aleksic
- 18Radonjic
- 19Jovic
- 20Miletic
- 23Jovanovic
Montenegro
- 1Petkovic
- 23Marusic
- 5KopitovicBooked at 47mins
- 22SimicBooked at 36mins
- 7Vesovic
- 19ScekicSubstituted forBoljevicat 45'minutes
- 18Kosovic
- 10JankovicBooked at 75minsSubstituted forDjordjevicat 82'minutes
- 20Ivanic
- 16Jovovic
- 9MugosaBooked at 5mins
Substitutes
- 2Radunovic
- 3Boljevic
- 4Hocko
- 6Mijuskovic
- 8Djordjevic
- 11Vujacic
- 12Mijatovic
- 13Ljuljanovic
- 14Zoric
- 15Kajevic
- 17Mirkovic
- 21Klimenta
- Referee:
- Alberto Undiano Mallenco
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Serbia 2, Montenegro 1.
Foul by Aleksandar Kolarov (Serbia).
Luka Djordjevic (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Serbia. Nemanja Radonjic replaces Adem Ljajic.
Attempt missed. Stefan Mugosa (Montenegro) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mirko Ivanic.
Attempt missed. Adem Ljajic (Serbia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nemanja Maksimovic.
Booking
Nemanja Matic (Serbia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nemanja Matic (Serbia).
Aleksandar Boljevic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sasa Lukic (Serbia).
Nebojsa Kosovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Predrag Rajkovic.
Attempt saved. Vladimir Jovovic (Montenegro) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Aleksandar Boljevic.
Substitution
Substitution, Serbia. Luka Jovic replaces Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Nemanja Matic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vladimir Jovovic (Montenegro).
Substitution
Substitution, Montenegro. Luka Djordjevic replaces Marko Jankovic.
Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia).
Boris Kopitovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Nikola Milenkovic (Serbia) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Aleksandar Kolarov with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Marko Simic.
Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Adam Marusic.
Attempt missed. Dusan Tadic (Serbia) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Milos Veljkovic following a corner.
Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Marko Simic.
Booking
Marko Jankovic (Montenegro) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sasa Lukic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marko Jankovic (Montenegro).
Attempt blocked. Marko Vesovic (Montenegro) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vladimir Jovovic.
Foul by Aleksandar Kolarov (Serbia).
Aleksandar Boljevic (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Marko Jankovic (Montenegro) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vladimir Jovovic.
Attempt missed. Stefan Mugosa (Montenegro) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Serbia. Sasa Lukic replaces Mijat Gacinovic.
Goal!
Goal! Serbia 2, Montenegro 1. Stefan Mugosa (Montenegro) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Nebojsa Kosovic.
Attempt saved. Mirko Ivanic (Montenegro) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Vladimir Jovovic.
Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Milos Veljkovic.
Booking
Mijat Gacinovic (Serbia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mijat Gacinovic (Serbia).
Marko Vesovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the left wing.