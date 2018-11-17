UEFA Nations League - Group C4
Serbia2Montenegro1

Serbia beat Montenegro to close in on promotion to Nations League second tier

Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic (centre) vies with Montenegro's Boris Kopitovic
Mitrovic has now scored five goals in his last three appearances for Serbia

Serbia are closing in on promotion to the Nations League second tier after a 2-1 home win over neighbours Montenegro extended their lead in Group 4C.

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic was both hero and near villain for the home side, scoring their second but then missing a penalty to make it 3-0.

Mitrovic headed in, two minutes after Adem Ljajic's 30th-minute opener, but chipped his spot-kick over the bar.

Stefan Mugosa pulled a goal back in the second half but Serbia held on.

Their place in League B will be confirmed if Romania fail to beat Lithuania on Saturday evening.

If they win the race for top spot goes down to the final round of fixtures, which sees Serbia host Lithuania and Romania travel to Montenegro on Tuesday 20 November.

Line-ups

Serbia

  • 1Rajkovic
  • 2Rukavina
  • 4Milenkovic
  • 13Veljkovic
  • 11Kolarov
  • 21MaticBooked at 88mins
  • 6Maksimovic
  • 10Tadic
  • 22LjajicSubstituted forRadonjicat 90+2'minutes
  • 14GacinovicBooked at 61minsSubstituted forLukicat 71'minutes
  • 9MitrovicSubstituted forJovicat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Jovicic
  • 5Spajic
  • 7Zivkovic
  • 8Prijovic
  • 12Vasiljevic
  • 15Vukovic
  • 16Lukic
  • 17Aleksic
  • 18Radonjic
  • 19Jovic
  • 20Miletic
  • 23Jovanovic

Montenegro

  • 1Petkovic
  • 23Marusic
  • 5KopitovicBooked at 47mins
  • 22SimicBooked at 36mins
  • 7Vesovic
  • 19ScekicSubstituted forBoljevicat 45'minutes
  • 18Kosovic
  • 10JankovicBooked at 75minsSubstituted forDjordjevicat 82'minutes
  • 20Ivanic
  • 16Jovovic
  • 9MugosaBooked at 5mins

Substitutes

  • 2Radunovic
  • 3Boljevic
  • 4Hocko
  • 6Mijuskovic
  • 8Djordjevic
  • 11Vujacic
  • 12Mijatovic
  • 13Ljuljanovic
  • 14Zoric
  • 15Kajevic
  • 17Mirkovic
  • 21Klimenta
Referee:
Alberto Undiano Mallenco

Match Stats

Home TeamSerbiaAway TeamMontenegro
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home12
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home17
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Serbia 2, Montenegro 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Serbia 2, Montenegro 1.

Foul by Aleksandar Kolarov (Serbia).

Luka Djordjevic (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Serbia. Nemanja Radonjic replaces Adem Ljajic.

Attempt missed. Stefan Mugosa (Montenegro) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mirko Ivanic.

Attempt missed. Adem Ljajic (Serbia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nemanja Maksimovic.

Booking

Nemanja Matic (Serbia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Nemanja Matic (Serbia).

Aleksandar Boljevic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sasa Lukic (Serbia).

Nebojsa Kosovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Predrag Rajkovic.

Attempt saved. Vladimir Jovovic (Montenegro) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Aleksandar Boljevic.

Substitution

Substitution, Serbia. Luka Jovic replaces Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Nemanja Matic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Vladimir Jovovic (Montenegro).

Substitution

Substitution, Montenegro. Luka Djordjevic replaces Marko Jankovic.

Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia).

Boris Kopitovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Nikola Milenkovic (Serbia) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Aleksandar Kolarov with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Marko Simic.

Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Adam Marusic.

Attempt missed. Dusan Tadic (Serbia) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Milos Veljkovic following a corner.

Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Marko Simic.

Booking

Marko Jankovic (Montenegro) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sasa Lukic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marko Jankovic (Montenegro).

Attempt blocked. Marko Vesovic (Montenegro) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vladimir Jovovic.

Foul by Aleksandar Kolarov (Serbia).

Aleksandar Boljevic (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Marko Jankovic (Montenegro) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vladimir Jovovic.

Attempt missed. Stefan Mugosa (Montenegro) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Serbia. Sasa Lukic replaces Mijat Gacinovic.

Goal!

Goal! Serbia 2, Montenegro 1. Stefan Mugosa (Montenegro) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Nebojsa Kosovic.

Attempt saved. Mirko Ivanic (Montenegro) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Vladimir Jovovic.

Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Milos Veljkovic.

Booking

Mijat Gacinovic (Serbia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Mijat Gacinovic (Serbia).

Marko Vesovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 17th November 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus532080811
2Luxembourg530210379
3Moldova522134-18
4San Marino5005014-140

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine43015509
2Czech Rep310234-13
3Slovakia31025413

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France42114407
2Netherlands32016246
3Germany301215-41

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo5320112911
2Azerbaijan52307259
3Faroe Islands511349-54
4Malta5023413-92

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark32104137
2Wales42026516
3R. of Ireland301215-41

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium33007169
2Switzerland32019366
3Iceland4004113-120

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia5401105512
2Armenia530212669
3Gibraltar5203511-66
4Liechtenstein5104510-53

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia5410101913
2Kazakhstan51317526
3Latvia503226-43
4Andorra503229-73

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain420212756
2England31114404
3Croatia311138-54

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel32014226
2Scotland32016246
3Albania410317-63

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia532073411
2Romania52306339
3Montenegro52127527
4Lithuania5005211-90

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal32104227
2Italy41212205
3Poland301235-21

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway531152310
2Bulgaria531164210
3Cyprus512257-25
4Slovenia502347-32

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze431051410
2Austria31111104
3Northern Ireland300315-40

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia32104137
2Sweden31113304
3Turkey410347-33

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland540151412
2Greece53024409
3Hungary52127617
4Estonia501438-51
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you