Irish Premiership: Linfield go top with win over Institute as Crusaders beat Glenavon

Linfield moved to the top of the Irish Premiership table after coming from behind to beat Institute 4-1 in the lunchtime kick-off at the Brandywell.

Glenavon drop to second after losing 3-0 at Seaview to a resurgent Crusaders, who are up to fourth.

Ballymena are just two points off second after beating Cliftonville 2-1, while Newry come off the bottom with a 2-0 win over Ards.

Ten-man Coleraine and Glentoran drew 1-1, as did Warrenpoint and Dungannon.

Michael McCrudden fired Stute into an early lead in what was the Blues' first league trip to the home of Derry City since 1969.

Aaron Jarvis produced a fantastic piece of skill in midfield and McCrudden was on hand to finish after Joe McCready's shot was saved.

The lead lasted 12 minutes before Niall Quinn dispatched a free-kick to bring the visitors level.

Andy Waterworth gave David Healy's men the lead with a contentious goal after the break, with referee Andrew Davey ignoring the offside flag of his assistant.

Kirk Millar extended the lead and Waterworth added his second to make sure of all three points for Linfield.

Crusaders convincing in win over Glenavon

Glenavon kicked off against Crusaders at Seaview two points behind the Blues, having been a point ahead before today's action.

The Crues have been in much better form recently and started the game brightly, taking an early lead when the ever-dangerous Paul Heatley volleyed home a Jordan Owens cross.

Crusaders striker Jordan Owens got his second double of the week

Heatley had a few efforts saved and Declan Caddell hit the crossbar before Owens doubled the lead with a back-post header from a Ross Clarke centre.

Tuffey continued to thwart Heatley before Owens sealed the victory with a wonder second-half strike from distance for his second double of the week.

Sky Blues continue great form

Ballymena United had won 10 and drawn one of their previous 11 outings and they carried that impressive form on with a hard-fought home win over Cliftonville.

Cathair Friel ran on to a fine Johnny Addis ball over the top to rifle past Brian Neeson for the Sky Blues' opener just before the hour.

Neeson then made a fine double save from Friel before Steven McCullough doubled the lead with a well-executed free-kick.

Cathair Friel fired past Brian Neeson to give Ballymena United the lead against Cliftonville

Ballymena's local rivals Coleraine had to come from a goal down - and a man down for the second half - to record a home draw against Glentoran.

Robbie McDaid glanced home a Ross Redman free-kick for the opener before Bannsiders striker Eoin Bradley received a straight red card for dissent.

Darren McCauley equalised for the home side with a trademark goal when he cut inside from the left flank to drill a right-foot shot into the far corner.

Newry leapfrog Ards at the bottom

In the basement battle, hosts Newry City got off the bottom with a 2-0 victory over Ards, who now prop up the table.

After a quiet opening 45 minutes, Newry began getting on top after the break and took the lead through a Mark Hughes goal.

John Boyle doubled the lead and made sure of the points to round off a miserable week for Colin Nixon's men, who went out of the League Cup to a late Ballymena goal on Tuesday.

At Milltown, both goals came in the space of two minutes as Warrenpoint Town and Dungannon Swifts fought out a 1-1 draw.

Johnny Lafferty opened the scoring for the visitors in the 31st minute but Alan O'Sullivan then nipped through the Swifts' defence to draw Town level.

Danske Bank Premiership Ballymena Utd 2-1 Cliftonville Coleraine 1-1 Glentoran Crusaders 3-0 Glenavon Institute 1-4 Linfield Newry City 2-0 Ards Warrenpoint Town 1-1 Dungannon Swifts