Wales call up Man City's Rabbi Matondo for Albania friendly

Rabbi Matondo is seen here playing in the Uefa Youth League for Manchester City against Hoffenheim in October, 2018

International friendly: Albania v Wales Venue: Elbasan Arena, Elbasan Date: Tue, 20 Nov Kick-off: 19:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary; also highlights on BBC One Wales from 22:40 GMT.

Uncapped Manchester City teenager Rabbi Matondo has been called up by Ryan Giggs for Wales' friendly against Albania in Elbasan on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old is in City's under-23 squad and is yet to feature in the Premier League under Pep Guardiola.

While Matondo hopes to make his debut Chris Gunter hopes to borrow Gareth Bale's private jet to fly his family to the game as he wins a record 93rd cap.

"I'll ask Gaz if I can borrow his plane," Gunter said.

"It's not the easiest place to get to, but if the Welsh fans can do it I'm sure I can find a way.

"I'll be trying to get some family over there.

But I know they'll be watching somewhere even if I can't, because they've done that throughout my career."

Matondo's inclusion follows the withdrawals of defenders James Chester and Paul Dummett because of injury.

Both players were hurt during Wales' 2-1 Nations League defeat by Denmark at Cardiff City Stadium on Friday.

Having been born in Liverpool, Matondo is dual-qualified for Wales and England.

His family moved to Cardiff when he was a child and he was in Cardiff City's academy before switching to Manchester City in July 2016.

Matondo has played for Wales age-grade teams, including in the 2019 European Under-21 Championship qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Wales boss Giggs has confirmed Reading defender Chris Gunter will start in Albania.

Gunter will win his 93rd cap to take him past Neville Southall as Wales' most capped player.