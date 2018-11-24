Premier League
West Ham0Man City4

West Ham 0-4 Manchester City: Champions cruise to London Stadium win

By Emlyn Begley

BBC Sport

Leroy Sane scores for Manchester City against West Ham
Manchester City forward Leroy Sane scored and assisted in a Premier League game for the seventh time since the start of last season, a joint high with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

Manchester City recorded an eighth consecutive victory in all competitions as they swatted aside West Ham in the Premier League.

The game was over by half-time, with David Silva, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane all getting in on the act.

Silva poked home Sterling's deflected cross for the opener and Sane then rolled in a low cross for Sterling to tap into an empty net.

Sane added a fine third from Sterling's volleyed cross, with the German's touch leaving defender Fabian Balbuena on the ground, allowing him to slot home.

West Ham were much better in the second half and Michail Antonio hit the post - but Sane scored his second and City's fourth in injury time.

Manuel Pellegrini's Hammers side have now won only once in seven games.

More to follow.

Line-ups

West Ham

  • 1Fabianski
  • 5Zabaleta
  • 4Balbuena
  • 23Diop
  • 26MasuakuSubstituted forCresswellat 45'minutes
  • 14Obiang
  • 41Rice
  • 45DianganaSubstituted forHernándezat 55'minutes
  • 30Antonio
  • 8Felipe AndersonSubstituted forPérezat 68'minutes
  • 7ArnautovicSubstituted forat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Cresswell
  • 9Carroll
  • 13Adrián
  • 16Noble
  • 17Hernández
  • 21Ogbonna
  • 27Pérez

Man City

  • 31Ederson
  • 2Walker
  • 30Otamendi
  • 14Laporte
  • 18Delph
  • 21Silva
  • 25Fernandinho
  • 8GündoganSubstituted forFodenat 69'minutes
  • 7SterlingSubstituted forMahrezat 74'minutes
  • 10AgüeroSubstituted forGabriel Jesusat 81'minutes
  • 19Sané

Substitutes

  • 4Kompany
  • 5Stones
  • 26Mahrez
  • 33Gabriel Jesus
  • 35Zinchenko
  • 47Foden
  • 49Muric
Referee:
Andre Marriner
Attendance:
56,886

Match Stats

Home TeamWest HamAway TeamMan City
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home9
Away9
Shots on Target
Home1
Away6
Corners
Home8
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away3

Live Text

Match ends, West Ham United 0, Manchester City 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, West Ham United 0, Manchester City 4.

Goal!

Goal! West Ham United 0, Manchester City 4. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gabriel Jesus.

Marko Arnautovic went off injured after West Ham United had used all subs.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Marko Arnautovic (West Ham United) because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Lucas Pérez (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marko Arnautovic.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester City. Gabriel Jesus replaces Sergio Agüero.

Attempt missed. Fabián Balbuena (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell with a cross following a corner.

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Aymeric Laporte.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester City. Riyad Mahrez replaces Raheem Sterling.

Attempt missed. Marko Arnautovic (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Michail Antonio with a cross.

Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Issa Diop (West Ham United).

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Kyle Walker.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester City. Phil Foden replaces Ilkay Gündogan.

Substitution

Substitution, West Ham United. Lucas Pérez replaces Felipe Anderson.

Attempt saved. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leroy Sané.

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Ilkay Gündogan.

Attempt missed. Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Michail Antonio following a corner.

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Nicolás Otamendi.

Kyle Walker (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Felipe Anderson (West Ham United).

Michail Antonio (West Ham United) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Chicharito with a through ball following a fast break.

Substitution

Substitution, West Ham United. Chicharito replaces Grady Diangana.

Offside, West Ham United. Marko Arnautovic tries a through ball, but Michail Antonio is caught offside.

Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Issa Diop (West Ham United).

Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.

Attempt blocked. David Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leroy Sané.

Second Half

Second Half begins West Ham United 0, Manchester City 3.

Substitution

Substitution, West Ham United. Aaron Cresswell replaces Arthur Masuaku.

Half Time

First Half ends, West Ham United 0, Manchester City 3.

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Raheem Sterling.

Attempt blocked. Marko Arnautovic (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Fabian Delph (Manchester City).

Grady Diangana (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Fabian Delph (Manchester City) because of an injury.

Fabian Delph (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City1311204053535
2Liverpool1310302652133
3Chelsea128402781928
4Tottenham1290320101027
5Arsenal1273226151124
6Everton136432015522
7Man Utd136342021-121
8Bournemouth126242116520
9Watford136251717020
10Leicester135351817118
11Wolves124441213-116
12Brighton134361419-515
13West Ham133371422-812
14Newcastle12237915-69
15Crystal Palace13238817-99
16Burnley122371225-139
17Southampton131571024-148
18Cardiff132291126-158
19Fulham132291433-198
20Huddersfield12147622-167
View full Premier League table

