Match ends, West Ham United 0, Manchester City 4.
West Ham 0-4 Manchester City: Champions cruise to London Stadium win
- From the section Premier League
Manchester City recorded an eighth consecutive victory in all competitions as they swatted aside West Ham in the Premier League.
The game was over by half-time, with David Silva, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane all getting in on the act.
Silva poked home Sterling's deflected cross for the opener and Sane then rolled in a low cross for Sterling to tap into an empty net.
Sane added a fine third from Sterling's volleyed cross, with the German's touch leaving defender Fabian Balbuena on the ground, allowing him to slot home.
West Ham were much better in the second half and Michail Antonio hit the post - but Sane scored his second and City's fourth in injury time.
Manuel Pellegrini's Hammers side have now won only once in seven games.
Line-ups
West Ham
- 1Fabianski
- 5Zabaleta
- 4Balbuena
- 23Diop
- 26MasuakuSubstituted forCresswellat 45'minutes
- 14Obiang
- 41Rice
- 45DianganaSubstituted forHernándezat 55'minutes
- 30Antonio
- 8Felipe AndersonSubstituted forPérezat 68'minutes
- 7ArnautovicSubstituted forat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Cresswell
- 9Carroll
- 13Adrián
- 16Noble
- 17Hernández
- 21Ogbonna
- 27Pérez
Man City
- 31Ederson
- 2Walker
- 30Otamendi
- 14Laporte
- 18Delph
- 21Silva
- 25Fernandinho
- 8GündoganSubstituted forFodenat 69'minutes
- 7SterlingSubstituted forMahrezat 74'minutes
- 10AgüeroSubstituted forGabriel Jesusat 81'minutes
- 19Sané
Substitutes
- 4Kompany
- 5Stones
- 26Mahrez
- 33Gabriel Jesus
- 35Zinchenko
- 47Foden
- 49Muric
- Referee:
- Andre Marriner
- Attendance:
- 56,886
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away6
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away3
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United 0, Manchester City 4.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 0, Manchester City 4. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gabriel Jesus.
Marko Arnautovic went off injured after West Ham United had used all subs.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Marko Arnautovic (West Ham United) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Lucas Pérez (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marko Arnautovic.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Gabriel Jesus replaces Sergio Agüero.
Attempt missed. Fabián Balbuena (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell with a cross following a corner.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Aymeric Laporte.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Riyad Mahrez replaces Raheem Sterling.
Attempt missed. Marko Arnautovic (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Michail Antonio with a cross.
Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Issa Diop (West Ham United).
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Kyle Walker.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Phil Foden replaces Ilkay Gündogan.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Lucas Pérez replaces Felipe Anderson.
Attempt saved. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leroy Sané.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Ilkay Gündogan.
Attempt missed. Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Michail Antonio following a corner.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Nicolás Otamendi.
Kyle Walker (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Felipe Anderson (West Ham United).
Michail Antonio (West Ham United) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Chicharito with a through ball following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Chicharito replaces Grady Diangana.
Offside, West Ham United. Marko Arnautovic tries a through ball, but Michail Antonio is caught offside.
Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Issa Diop (West Ham United).
Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.
Attempt blocked. David Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leroy Sané.
Second Half
Second Half begins West Ham United 0, Manchester City 3.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Aaron Cresswell replaces Arthur Masuaku.
Half Time
First Half ends, West Ham United 0, Manchester City 3.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Raheem Sterling.
Attempt blocked. Marko Arnautovic (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Fabian Delph (Manchester City).
Grady Diangana (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Fabian Delph (Manchester City) because of an injury.
Fabian Delph (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.