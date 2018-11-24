Match ends, Watford 0, Liverpool 3.
Watford 0-3 Liverpool: Mohamed Salah scores as 10-man Reds win at Vicarage Road
-
- From the section Premier League
Mohamed Salah set Liverpool on their way to victory over Watford to keep them within two points of leaders Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.
Trent Alexander-Arnold's stunning free-kick and Roberto Firmino's tap-in added to the score for the Reds, but it was far from a comfortable afternoon for Jurgen Klopp's side, who had captain Jordan Henderson sent off in the second half.
Despite establishing a defensive club record for this stage of a top-flight campaign, the Liverpool looked shaky at the back at times.
And the hosts felt aggrieved to not be given a penalty when Reds defender Andy Robertson appeared to foul Will Hughes while the score was level.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Watford
- 26Foster
- 21Femenía
- 6Mariappa
- 15Cathcart
- 11Masina
- 16Doucouré
- 29Capoue
- 19HughesSubstituted forGrayat 75'minutes
- 37Pereyra
- 7DeulofeuSubstituted forSuccessat 57'minutes
- 9Deeney
Substitutes
- 1Gomes
- 10Success
- 14Chalobah
- 18Gray
- 20Quina
- 23Navarro
- 27Kabasele
Liverpool
- 13Alisson
- 66Alexander-Arnold
- 6Lovren
- 4van Dijk
- 26Robertson
- 14HendersonBooked at 82mins
- 5Wijnaldum
- 23ShaqiriSubstituted forMilnerat 74'minutes
- 9Roberto FirminoSubstituted forMatipat 90+2'minutes
- 10Mané
- 11SalahSubstituted forFabinhoat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Clyne
- 3Fabinho
- 7Milner
- 8Keita
- 15Sturridge
- 22Mignolet
- 32Matip
- Referee:
- Jonathan Moss
- Attendance:
- 20,540
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away7
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Watford 0, Liverpool 3.
Offside, Liverpool. Sadio Mané tries a through ball, but Georginio Wijnaldum is caught offside.
Foul by Sadio Mané (Liverpool).
Isaac Success (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Joel Matip replaces Roberto Firmino.
Attempt missed. Craig Cathcart (Watford) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Roberto Pereyra with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk.
Goal!
Goal! Watford 0, Liverpool 3. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrew Robertson.
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Fabinho.
Attempt missed. Roberto Pereyra (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Isaac Success.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Fabinho replaces Mohamed Salah.
Attempt missed. Isaac Success (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Adam Masina with a cross.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) for a bad foul.
Foul by Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).
Etienne Capoue (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).
Isaac Success (Watford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Ben Foster.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Kiko Femenía.
Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Etienne Capoue (Watford).
Goal!
Goal! Watford 0, Liverpool 2. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Andre Gray replaces Will Hughes.
Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adrian Mariappa (Watford).
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. James Milner replaces Xherdan Shaqiri.
Attempt missed. Etienne Capoue (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Dejan Lovren (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford).
Foul by Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool).
Adam Masina (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford).
Goal!
Goal! Watford 0, Liverpool 1. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sadio Mané.
Offside, Watford. Roberto Pereyra tries a through ball, but Troy Deeney is caught offside.
Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adrian Mariappa (Watford).