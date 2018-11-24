Watford 0-3 Liverpool: Mohamed Salah scores as 10-man Reds win at Vicarage Road

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored his first goal of the season for Liverpool with a stunning free-kick

Mohamed Salah set Liverpool on their way to victory over Watford to keep them within two points of leaders Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's stunning free-kick and Roberto Firmino's tap-in added to the score for the Reds, but it was far from a comfortable afternoon for Jurgen Klopp's side, who had captain Jordan Henderson sent off in the second half.

Despite establishing a defensive club record for this stage of a top-flight campaign, the Liverpool looked shaky at the back at times.

And the hosts felt aggrieved to not be given a penalty when Reds defender Andy Robertson appeared to foul Will Hughes while the score was level.

