Match ends, Manchester United 0, Crystal Palace 0.
Manchester United 0-0 Crystal Palace: Eagles frustrate Mourinho's men
-
- From the section Premier League
Manchester United suffered more frustration as they were held to a goalless draw by a spirited Crystal Palace - the sixth time United have failed to win at Old Trafford this season.
Romelu Lukaku had an attempt ruled out for offside, while Wayne Hennessey produced smart saves to keep out Jesse Lingard and, in the closing stages, Lukaku.
But Palace, without a win in their previous seven league games and just above the relegation zone, created several chances to secure a first league win at the venue since 1989.
Patrick van Aanholt twice went close, while a header by Cheikhou Kouyate was also disallowed for offside.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Man Utd
- 1De Gea
- 36Darmian
- 12Smalling
- 2Lindelöf
- 18YoungBooked at 71mins
- 14LingardSubstituted forFellainiat 60'minutes
- 31Matic
- 6PogbaSubstituted forSánchezat 68'minutes
- 8MataSubstituted forRashfordat 60'minutes
- 9Lukaku
- 11Martial
Substitutes
- 4Jones
- 7Sánchez
- 10Rashford
- 13Grant
- 17Fred
- 25A Valencia
- 27Fellaini
Crystal Palace
- 13Hennessey
- 29Wan-Bissaka
- 5Tomkins
- 12SakhoBooked at 27mins
- 3van Aanholt
- 18McArthur
- 8Kouyaté
- 4MilivojevicBooked at 9mins
- 7Meyer
- 10TownsendSubstituted forSchluppat 88'minutes
- 11ZahaSubstituted forJ Ayewat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Ward
- 9Sørloth
- 14J Ayew
- 15Schlupp
- 31Guaita
- 34Kelly
- 42Puncheon
- Referee:
- Lee Mason
- Attendance:
- 74,516
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home10
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United 0, Crystal Palace 0.
Foul by Alexis Sánchez (Manchester United).
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Alexis Sánchez (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James McArthur (Crystal Palace).
Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
Hand ball by Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace).
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew replaces Wilfried Zaha.
Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
Attempt blocked. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp replaces Andros Townsend.
Foul by Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United).
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Nemanja Matic (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Anthony Martial.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
Attempt saved. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matteo Darmian with a cross.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by James Tomkins.
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mamadou Sakho.
Ashley Young (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace).
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
Attempt missed. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Offside, Crystal Palace. Max Meyer tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nemanja Matic.
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Hand ball by Alexis Sánchez (Manchester United).
Booking
Ashley Young (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ashley Young (Manchester United).
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Alexis Sánchez replaces Paul Pogba.
Foul by Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United).
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.