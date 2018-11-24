Manchester United 0-0 Crystal Palace: Eagles frustrate Mourinho's men

Crystal Palace had lost on their past 11 league visits to Old Trafford

Manchester United suffered more frustration as they were held to a goalless draw by a spirited Crystal Palace - the sixth time United have failed to win at Old Trafford this season.

Romelu Lukaku had an attempt ruled out for offside, while Wayne Hennessey produced smart saves to keep out Jesse Lingard and, in the closing stages, Lukaku.

But Palace, without a win in their previous seven league games and just above the relegation zone, created several chances to secure a first league win at the venue since 1989.

Patrick van Aanholt twice went close, while a header by Cheikhou Kouyate was also disallowed for offside.

