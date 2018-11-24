Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Chelsea

Tottenham's Dele Alli has scored six goals in his last five games against Chelsea

Tottenham outplayed Chelsea to inflict the Blues' first Premier League defeat of the season which shows they are capable of "big things", says Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino's men displayed a terrific performance to move above their opponents in the table to third, five points behind unbeaten leaders Manchester City, while Chelsea drop down to fourth.

Spurs deservedly scored two goals in the first 16 minutes through midfielder Dele Alli's flicked header from Christian Eriksen's cross, and Harry Kane firing in a drive from long range.

"There's no need for me to talk too much. I am so happy, so pleased," Pochettino told Match of the Day. "I don't need to analyse too much. All credit to the players because they were fantastic.

"The staff are so happy managing this group of players. We need to be humble and recognise playing like this, we can do big things.

"Our challenge is to keep going and be consistent. That's our challenge for the rest of the season."

Son Heung-min had struck straight at goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga when through on goal, and saw a volley pushed away before scoring a brilliant goal in the second half.

The South Korean forward picked the ball up on the halfway line, outpaced Jorginho and darted past David Luiz before rolling a cool finish into the net.

Son told Match of the Day: "It's amazing. Our performance was very good and we deserved to win. It's an unbelievable night.

"We said it before - the first five minutes are so important. We played direct and scored an early goal. Afterwards we created a lot of chances. I need to be more clinical."

Chelsea did manage to pull a goal back with five minutes remaining through substitute Olivier Giroud's powerful header low into the corner.

Tottenham impress in title hunt

Tottenham were staring at back-to-back home defeats having been beaten by City before the international break, but stunned Chelsea with a blistering show with their high pressing game, which left the Blues devoid of ideas.

Boss Pochettino will be aware his side have plenty of work to do for the remainder of the season, and consistency will be the key to challenging for the title come May.

But they are well-placed with 30 points after 13 games - their best start to a Premier League season since 2011-12, when they had one more point at the same stage.

Tottenham's midfield trio of Alli, Eriksen and Eric Dier set the platform by overrunning their opposite number, and they got their rewards with some clinical finishing.

England international Alli netted his sixth goal in his last five games against Chelsea, Kane converted his seventh goal of the campaign, while Son topped it off with a fine individual effort.

Son added: "I love the fans, I love these team-mates and I enjoy every single moment. I went away a long time and I came back and didn't play very well.

"I felt very sorry but they supported me and I played good because of them and I am very grateful for that."

Spurs could even have had a wider margin of victory but for Spanish goalkeeper Kepa, who made a total of six saves including a sharp stop to deny Toby Alderweireld's flicked effort, while Kane and Alli both struck gilt-edged opportunities off-target from close range.

Today I did not like anybody - Sarri

Until today, Chelsea had not suffered a league defeat under manager Maurizio Sarri this season, since the Italian manager replaced fellow countryman Antonio Conte in the summer.

The Stamford Bridge side finished fifth last season and their early form this term had seen them in contention for a surprise title push, but those aspirations have suffered a setback.

The defeat leaves them seven points adrift of Pep Guardiola's side and London rivals Arsenal can close to within three points should they beat Bournemouth on Sunday.

Sarri said: "I am disappointed because we played very badly. I think we played very badly in all directions - physically, mentally, technically and tactically.

"I knew we had some problems and with this performance today it was clear to everybody we have problems to solve. I think in the last three or four matches we have started not really very well.

"Today I did not like anybody."

Striker Alvaro Morata still looks a player lacking in confidence and the Spaniard was caught offside more times (3) than he had shots on target in the game (0).

The threat of dangerman Hazard, who had seven goals and four assists before the game, was also negated, with the Belgium captain's best effort in the opening period pushed away by Hugo Lloris - the French goalkeeper's only save of the game.

What next?

Both side are back in European action next week.

Tottenham face a crucial Champions League tie against Inter Milan on Wednesday, while Chelsea host PAOK Salonika in the Europa League on Thursday.

Son's half century - the stats

Tottenham have won three of their last four Premier League games against Chelsea (L1), as many as they had in their previous 20 against them in the competition (W3 D9 L8).

Chelsea suffered their first league defeat of the season, last losing on the final day of the 2017-18 campaign (0-3 v Newcastle).

Tottenham have won consecutive league games against Chelsea for the first time since August 1987.

Since Mauricio Pochettino has been in charge, Tottenham have won more Premier League London derby matches than any other side (22).

Tottenham's Dele Alli has scored more goals against Chelsea in all competitions than he has against any other side (6).

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has scored 25 goals in Premier League London derbies, putting him joint-sixth in the all-time list in the competition (level with Robin van Persie).

Son Heung-min's strike was his 50th goal for Tottenham in all competitions, in what was his 154th appearance for the club.

Chelsea's Olivier Giroud became only the second player in Premier League history to score 20 goals as a substitute (Jermain Defoe 24).