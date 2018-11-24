Premier League
Fulham3Southampton2

Fulham 3-2 Southampton: Aleksandar Mitrovic double earns Claudio Ranieri first win

Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri
This is Claudio Ranieri's 18th managerial appointment, including two spells at Valencia

Claudio Ranieri's reign as Fulham manager started with a victory at Craven Cottage that increases the pressure on his Southampton counterpart Mark Hughes.

Fulham were seeking only their second Premier League win of the season after Ranieri replaced sacked Slavisa Jokanovic, and it duly arrived after an eventful encounter between the two strugglers.

The Italian was afforded a warm reception as he made his way to his place in the technical area but it was an unhappy start as Stuart Armstrong poked home to reward Southampton's bright opening.

Fulham shrugged off their early lethargy to turn it around before half-time through Aleksandar Mitrovic's angled header and Andre Schurrle's far post finish from Ryan Sessegnon's cross.

Southampton, who will feel they had opportunities to claim a point, were back on level terms eight minutes after the break with another from Armstrong, flashed high past Sergio Rico.

Fulham were soon back in front when Mitrovic volleyed past Alex McCarthy and despite some late pressure Saints are now nine league games without a win as speculation mounts about the future of manager Hughes.

Line-ups

Fulham

  • 25Rico
  • 22Christie
  • 4Odoi
  • 26MawsonBooked at 45mins
  • 20Le Marchand
  • 5Chambers
  • 24SeriSubstituted forJohansenat 68'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 14SchürrleSubstituted forKamaraat 74'minutes
  • 10Cairney
  • 3R Sessegnon
  • 9MitrovicSubstituted forAyitéat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Bettinelli
  • 7Kebano
  • 8Johansen
  • 11Ayité
  • 13Ream
  • 23Bryan
  • 47Kamara

Southampton

  • 1McCarthy
  • 2Cédric Soares
  • 3Yoshida
  • 6HoedtBooked at 73mins
  • 33Targett
  • 18Lemina
  • 23HøjbjergBooked at 68mins
  • 20Gabbiadini
  • 17ArmstrongSubstituted forObafemiat 81'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 22Redmond
  • 10AustinSubstituted forElyounoussiat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Vestergaard
  • 5Stephens
  • 8Davis
  • 11Elyounoussi
  • 16Ward-Prowse
  • 28Gunn
  • 61Obafemi
Referee:
Michael Oliver

Match Stats

Home TeamFulhamAway TeamSouthampton
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home10
Away19
Shots on Target
Home5
Away8
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Fulham 3, Southampton 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Fulham 3, Southampton 2.

Hand ball by Matt Targett (Southampton).

Attempt saved. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Maya Yoshida.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Booking

Michael Obafemi (Southampton) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Stefan Johansen (Fulham) is shown the yellow card.

Delay in match Sergio Rico (Fulham) because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Michael Obafemi (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Michael Obafemi (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mohamed Elyounoussi with a cross.

Attempt missed. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cédric Soares with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Maxime Le Marchand.

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Stefan Johansen.

Attempt blocked. Cédric Soares (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nathan Redmond with a cross.

Attempt missed. Michael Obafemi (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Mario Lemina.

Substitution

Substitution, Fulham. Floyd Ayité replaces Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Offside, Fulham. Tom Cairney tries a through ball, but Ryan Sessegnon is caught offside.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Alfie Mawson (Fulham) because of an injury.

Foul by Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton).

Alfie Mawson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Southampton. Michael Obafemi replaces Stuart Armstrong.

Wesley Hoedt (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Cédric Soares (Southampton) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Fulham. Aboubakar Kamara replaces André Schürrle.

Booking

Wesley Hoedt (Southampton) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Wesley Hoedt (Southampton).

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Nathan Redmond.

Substitution

Substitution, Southampton. Mohamed Elyounoussi replaces Charlie Austin.

Substitution

Substitution, Fulham. Stefan Johansen replaces Jean Michael Seri.

Booking

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Cairney.

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham).

Goal!

Goal! Fulham 3, Southampton 2. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Sessegnon with a headed pass.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City1311204053535
2Liverpool1310302652133
3Chelsea128402781928
4Tottenham1290320101027
5Arsenal1273226151124
6Everton136432015522
7Man Utd136342021-121
8Bournemouth126242116520
9Watford136251717020
10Leicester135351817118
11Wolves124441213-116
12Brighton134361419-515
13West Ham133371422-812
14Newcastle12237915-69
15Crystal Palace13238817-99
16Burnley122371225-139
17Southampton131571024-148
18Cardiff132291126-158
19Fulham132291433-198
20Huddersfield12147622-167
View full Premier League table

