Fulham 3-2 Southampton: Aleksandar Mitrovic double earns Claudio Ranieri first win

Claudio Ranieri's reign as Fulham manager started with a victory at Craven Cottage that increases the pressure on his Southampton counterpart Mark Hughes.

Fulham were seeking only their second Premier League win of the season after Ranieri replaced sacked Slavisa Jokanovic, and it duly arrived after an eventful encounter between the two strugglers.

The Italian was afforded a warm reception as he made his way to his place in the technical area but it was an unhappy start as Stuart Armstrong poked home to reward Southampton's bright opening.

Fulham shrugged off their early lethargy to turn it around before half-time through Aleksandar Mitrovic's angled header and Andre Schurrle's far post finish from Ryan Sessegnon's cross.

Southampton, who will feel they had opportunities to claim a point, were back on level terms eight minutes after the break with another from Armstrong, flashed high past Sergio Rico.

Fulham were soon back in front when Mitrovic volleyed past Alex McCarthy and despite some late pressure Saints are now nine league games without a win as speculation mounts about the future of manager Hughes.

