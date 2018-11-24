Match ends, Fulham 3, Southampton 2.
Fulham 3-2 Southampton: Aleksandar Mitrovic double earns Claudio Ranieri first win
Claudio Ranieri's reign as Fulham manager started with a victory at Craven Cottage that increases the pressure on his Southampton counterpart Mark Hughes.
Fulham were seeking only their second Premier League win of the season after Ranieri replaced sacked Slavisa Jokanovic, and it duly arrived after an eventful encounter between the two strugglers.
The Italian was afforded a warm reception as he made his way to his place in the technical area but it was an unhappy start as Stuart Armstrong poked home to reward Southampton's bright opening.
Fulham shrugged off their early lethargy to turn it around before half-time through Aleksandar Mitrovic's angled header and Andre Schurrle's far post finish from Ryan Sessegnon's cross.
Southampton, who will feel they had opportunities to claim a point, were back on level terms eight minutes after the break with another from Armstrong, flashed high past Sergio Rico.
Fulham were soon back in front when Mitrovic volleyed past Alex McCarthy and despite some late pressure Saints are now nine league games without a win as speculation mounts about the future of manager Hughes.
Fulham
- 25Rico
- 22Christie
- 4Odoi
- 26MawsonBooked at 45mins
- 20Le Marchand
- 5Chambers
- 24SeriSubstituted forJohansenat 68'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 14SchürrleSubstituted forKamaraat 74'minutes
- 10Cairney
- 3R Sessegnon
- 9MitrovicSubstituted forAyitéat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Bettinelli
- 7Kebano
- 8Johansen
- 11Ayité
- 13Ream
- 23Bryan
- 47Kamara
Southampton
- 1McCarthy
- 2Cédric Soares
- 3Yoshida
- 6HoedtBooked at 73mins
- 33Targett
- 18Lemina
- 23HøjbjergBooked at 68mins
- 20Gabbiadini
- 17ArmstrongSubstituted forObafemiat 81'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 22Redmond
- 10AustinSubstituted forElyounoussiat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Vestergaard
- 5Stephens
- 8Davis
- 11Elyounoussi
- 16Ward-Prowse
- 28Gunn
- 61Obafemi
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away8
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away6
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fulham 3, Southampton 2.
Hand ball by Matt Targett (Southampton).
Attempt saved. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Maya Yoshida.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Booking
Michael Obafemi (Southampton) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Stefan Johansen (Fulham) is shown the yellow card.
Delay in match Sergio Rico (Fulham) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Michael Obafemi (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Michael Obafemi (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mohamed Elyounoussi with a cross.
Attempt missed. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cédric Soares with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Maxime Le Marchand.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Stefan Johansen.
Attempt blocked. Cédric Soares (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nathan Redmond with a cross.
Attempt missed. Michael Obafemi (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Mario Lemina.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Floyd Ayité replaces Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Offside, Fulham. Tom Cairney tries a through ball, but Ryan Sessegnon is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Alfie Mawson (Fulham) because of an injury.
Foul by Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton).
Alfie Mawson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Michael Obafemi replaces Stuart Armstrong.
Wesley Hoedt (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Cédric Soares (Southampton) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Aboubakar Kamara replaces André Schürrle.
Booking
Wesley Hoedt (Southampton) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Wesley Hoedt (Southampton).
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Nathan Redmond.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Mohamed Elyounoussi replaces Charlie Austin.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Stefan Johansen replaces Jean Michael Seri.
Booking
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Cairney.
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham).
Goal!
Goal! Fulham 3, Southampton 2. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Sessegnon with a headed pass.