Cheltenham Town v Newport County (Sat)

Andrew Crofts won the first of his 29 caps for Wales in 2005 against Azerbaijan

Midfielder Andrew Crofts is available for Newport County's League Two game at Cheltenham having been out since August with an Achilles injury.

Scot Bennett and Robbie Willmott are still sidelined although Wilmott's hamstring injury is not as bad as first feared.

Full-back Tyler Hornby-Forbes is still two weeks away from a return.

County are third while Cheltenham are 22nd having moved out of the relegation zone with a 3-0 win at Notts County.