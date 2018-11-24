Rotherham United 2-2 Sheffield United: Jamie Proctor strike denies Blades top spot

Mark Duffy's early strike put Sheffield United in front against the run of play

Jamie Proctor scored a stoppage-time equaliser to earn Rotherham United a deserved point in the South Yorkshire derby against Sheffield United.

The Millers twice had to come from behind, with Proctor's low shot in the second minute of time added on denying the Blades Championship top spot.

Mark Duffy had given Sheffield United an early lead at the New York Stadium, showing superb composure before drilling low into the bottom corner.

Jon Taylor's strike was then deflected in by Chris Basham to make it 1-1, before the Blades centre-half atoned by putting the visitors back in front with a far-post header.

But Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson was beaten for a second time in injury time, having already made a string of fine saves.

He twice denied Semi Ajayi with acrobatic stops, while Clark Robertson's fierce effort from close range was also kept out by the Manchester United loanee.

Chris Wilder's side have now won just one of their past five matches, with the draw against Rotherham following a goalless stalemate against Sheffield Wednesday before the international break.

Despite the visitors often controlling possession, it was the Millers' direct approach that created by far the better of the opportunities.

Only Henderson's brilliance in goal prevented them from taking all three points - and their lack of ruthlessness in front of goal has now seen them draw seven of their past nine fixtures.