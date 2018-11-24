Match ends, Rotherham United 2, Sheffield United 2.
Rotherham United 2-2 Sheffield United: Jamie Proctor strike denies Blades top spot
Jamie Proctor scored a stoppage-time equaliser to earn Rotherham United a deserved point in the South Yorkshire derby against Sheffield United.
The Millers twice had to come from behind, with Proctor's low shot in the second minute of time added on denying the Blades Championship top spot.
Mark Duffy had given Sheffield United an early lead at the New York Stadium, showing superb composure before drilling low into the bottom corner.
Jon Taylor's strike was then deflected in by Chris Basham to make it 1-1, before the Blades centre-half atoned by putting the visitors back in front with a far-post header.
But Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson was beaten for a second time in injury time, having already made a string of fine saves.
He twice denied Semi Ajayi with acrobatic stops, while Clark Robertson's fierce effort from close range was also kept out by the Manchester United loanee.
Chris Wilder's side have now won just one of their past five matches, with the draw against Rotherham following a goalless stalemate against Sheffield Wednesday before the international break.
Despite the visitors often controlling possession, it was the Millers' direct approach that created by far the better of the opportunities.
Only Henderson's brilliance in goal prevented them from taking all three points - and their lack of ruthlessness in front of goal has now seen them draw seven of their past nine fixtures.
Line-ups
Rotherham
- 1Rodák
- 2VynerSubstituted forVassellat 87'minutes
- 5Ajayi
- 15Robertson
- 3Mattock
- 4Vaulks
- 23WilliamsSubstituted forProctorat 87'minutes
- 13Towell
- 17ManningSubstituted forNewellat 63'minutes
- 11Taylor
- 24Smith
Substitutes
- 6Wood
- 8Palmer
- 9Proctor
- 12Price
- 19Vassell
- 22Newell
- 25Wiles
Sheff Utd
- 1Henderson
- 6BashamBooked at 62mins
- 12Egan
- 5O'Connell
- 18Freeman
- 21DuffySubstituted forStearmanat 87'minutes
- 16Norwood
- 4Fleck
- 3Stevens
- 17McGoldrickSubstituted forClarkeat 62'minutes
- 10SharpSubstituted forJohnsonat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Baldock
- 9Clarke
- 15Coutts
- 19Stearman
- 22Johnson
- 25Moore
- 39Washington
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
- Attendance:
- 11,607
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home26
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rotherham United 2, Sheffield United 2.
Goal!
Goal! Rotherham United 2, Sheffield United 2. Jamie Proctor (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Foul by Leon Clarke (Sheffield United).
Joe Mattock (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Marvin Johnson replaces Billy Sharp.
Attempt missed. Kyle Vassell (Rotherham United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jon Taylor.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Jamie Proctor replaces Ryan Williams.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Kyle Vassell replaces Zak Vyner.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Richard Stearman replaces Mark Duffy.
Goal!
Goal! Rotherham United 1, Sheffield United 2. Chris Basham (Sheffield United) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kieron Freeman.
Attempt missed. Semi Ajayi (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Richard Towell with a cross.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Dean Henderson.
Attempt saved. Semi Ajayi (Rotherham United) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Joe Newell with a cross.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Chris Basham.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Williams (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by John Egan.
Foul by Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United).
Joe Newell (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Jon Taylor (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Newell with a cross.
Foul by John Fleck (Sheffield United).
Richard Towell (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Clark Robertson (Rotherham United) because of an injury.
Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Newell (Rotherham United).
Mark Duffy (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Zak Vyner (Rotherham United).
John Egan (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Newell (Rotherham United).
Foul by Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).
Semi Ajayi (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Richard Towell (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Mattock.
Goal!
Goal! Rotherham United 1, Sheffield United 1. Jon Taylor (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Clark Robertson (Rotherham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Jon Taylor (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Semi Ajayi with a headed pass.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Kieron Freeman.
Foul by Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).
Joe Mattock (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Will Vaulks (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.