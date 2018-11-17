Ryan Giggs: Manager backs Wales 'character' in defeat to Denmark

Media playback is not supported on this device Wales didn’t take chances - Giggs

Wales manager Ryan Giggs says he is proud of the "tremendous character" his players demonstrated during their 2-1 Nations League loss to Denmark.

Friday's defeat meant Wales missed out on promotion to the top tier.

They reacted furiously to what Giggs called a "cheap shot" on Ethan Ampadu, who was bundled into the advertising boards by Kasper Dolberg before clattering the Dane in retribution.

"I want to see it, as long as they don't go overboard," said Giggs.

"It shows they care, it shows they are not going to get bullied. I like that in a team. It shows tremendous character.

"As well as talent, you've got to have character to do well in this game. I was proud of them."

Dolberg and Ampadu were both given yellow cards for their actions, though the Chelsea defender's booking earned him a standing ovation and a roar of approval from Wales' fans at Cardiff City Stadium.

The 18-year-old had come on as a second-half substitute for injured centre-back James Chester, and Giggs was unimpressed by the initial challenge from the Denmark forward.

"You've got a lad who has just turned 18, broke his leg when he was 17. It was a late tackle," he said.

"I realise we're not playing tiddlywinks and tackling is part of the game - and I like that - but for a young lad who's been injured badly, it was a cheap shot.

"That's why I reacted. And I was proud of the players, how they reacted protecting a young player, which is how it should be."

Wales defender Ethan Ampadu is shown a yellow card against Denmark

Denmark manager Age Hareide, however, defended Dolberg after the match, saying the 21-year-old "wouldn't harm a fly".

"Dolberg is one of the nicest kids you can ever think of," he said.

"Actually he should be more ruthless. The boards are too close to the line. It wasn't the knock from Dolberg - it was the boards.

"As I said to Ryan, he [Ampadu] shouldn't hit him, he shouldn't go back on him. There was no harm from Dolberg's side."

Wales' next game is a friendly in Albania on Tuesday.