Mohamed Salah: Egypt forward scores last-minute winner against Tunisia

Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah has scored 10 goals in his past eight games for Egypt

Mohamed Salah scored a last-minute winner as Egypt beat Tunisia 3-2 in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

The Liverpool forward played a one-two with Salah Mohsen before clipping the ball over keeper Farouk Ben Mustapha for his 39th international goal.

He has now scored in each of his past eight international matches.

Naim Sliti scored twice for Tunisia, either side of goals from Trezeguet and Baher El Mohamady. Both sides have already qualified for Afcon 2019.

The tournament will be hosted in Cameroon from 15 June to 13 July, a change from the usual January/February schedule.

