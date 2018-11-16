Nations League: Jimmy Dunne called back into Republic squad for Denmark trip

Dunne featured in a pre-season friendly for Burnley against Espanyol before going on loan to Hearts

Hearts defender Jimmy Dunne has been drafted back into the Republic of Ireland squad for Monday's Nations League match away to Denmark.

Dunne is also eligible to play for Northern Ireland and has held discussions recently with boss Michael O'Neill about the possibility.

John Egan, Alan Browne and Sean Maguire have pulled out of the panel due to injury after Thursday's 0-0 friendly draw with Northern Ireland.

Winger James McClean is suspended.

On loan at Hearts from Burnley, the 21-year-old was included in the Republic's provisional 36-man squad for the double-header, but was one of those dropped earlier this week by manager Martin O'Neill.

NI boss Michael O'Neill spoke before Thursday night's friendly in Dublin about having met with Dunne to discuss the possibility of him playing for his side.

However, any involvement in Monday's game against Denmark would commit him to the Republic, who have lost two and drawn one of their opening three Nations League matches.

He will link up with the Republic players on Saturday ahead of their departure to Aarhus.

Manchester United defender Lee O'Connor will also be in the travelling party after impressing in training at the FAI National Training Centre this week.

Sheffield United defender Egan played the full 90 minutes on Thursday evening, while Preston striker Maguire managed just 13 minutes after being introduced as a second-half substitute before he succumbed to another hamstring injury.