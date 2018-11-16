Greg Abbott: Bradford City assistant coach leaves League One club

Greg Abbott's playing career included a nine-year spell at Bradford between 1982 and 1991

Bradford City's assistant coach Greg Abbott has left the League One strugglers by mutual consent.

The 54-year-old former Carlisle United manager had been with the Bantams since 2016, having initially arrived as head of recruitment.

"The club means a great deal to me. I have been a manager before and have to accept the gaffer's decision," he said.

Meanwhile the club have signed 30-year-old ex-Birmingham defender Paul Caddis until at least the end of the season.

Bradford have lost their past six league matches under manager David Hopkin and are bottom of the table.

Abbott added to the club website: "I wish Stefan, Edin, the staff and the players all the best. I will stay in touch and offer any help I can.

"I want to express my sincere gratitude towards Stefan and Edin, the supporters and everyone at the club for supporting me through my recent illness."

Chairman Edin Rahic said: "On behalf of everyone involved here, I would like to thank Greg for his efforts since returning to the club. We wish him and his family well for the future."