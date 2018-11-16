Jadon Sancho: England star is Bundesliga player of the month for October

The award is based on players' performance data and followed by a vote from fans and experts

Jadon Sancho has been rewarded for his excellent start to the season by being named the Bundesliga's player of the month for October.

The Borussia Dortmund and England forward, 18, registered three goals and an assist in just three domestic games for Dortmund during the period, helping his side to the top of the league.

He also made his England debut in the 0-0 Nations League draw in Croatia.

"More to come. Thanks to my BVB family," Sancho tweeted.

Sancho moved to Borussia from Manchester City for a fee of around £10m in 2017.

His six assists this season mean he is the top goal provider in the Bundesliga.

Sancho went on as a substitute for the final 12 minutes against Croatia, earning the highest score of any player on BBC Sport's player rater.

He impressed again on his full debut for Gareth Southgate's team in the 3-0 win over the USA this week.