Brazil 1-0 Uruguay: Neymar penalty secures friendly win in London

Neymar has scored 13 goals in 16 appearances for Paris St-Germain this season

A controversial Neymar penalty earned Brazil victory against Uruguay in a fiercely contested friendly at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium.

The Paris St-Germain striker converted from the spot after Diego Laxalt was harshly adjudged to have fouled Manchester City's Danilo.

Neymar was the subject of repeated fouls, with Uruguay receiving six yellow cards from referee Craig Pawson.

Uruguay have now failed to beat their South American rivals in 10 meetings.

Both sides named strong line-ups, with Brazil featuring Liverpool players Alisson and Roberto Firmino, while Everton's Richarlison came off the bench.

Arsenal's Lucas Torreira, playing on his home ground, was one of those players guilty of fouling Neymar, picking up a yellow card for one particularly strong challenge.

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez had Uruguay's best efforts, going close with a dipping long-range shot and a free-kick, both of which were saved by Alisson.

Brazil are building towards the 2019 Copa America on home soil and continue their preparations for that tournament when they face Cameroon - managed by former Netherlands midfielder Clarence Seedorf - in Milton Keynes on Tuesday.

Uruguay travel to Paris next week to play World Cup winners France, whose 15-game unbeaten run was ended by Netherlands on Friday.

Neymar was criticised during the World Cup for his reaction to fouls