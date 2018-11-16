UEFA Nations League - Group A1
Netherlands2France0

Netherlands 2-0 France: Dutch beat world champions to relegate Germany

Netherlands celebrate
Georginio Wijnaldum has now scored 10 international goals

The Netherlands deservedly beat France in the Uefa Nations League to end the world champions' 15-game unbeaten run and relegate Germany.

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum struck from close range after Hugo Lloris parried a Ryan Babel shot.

Lloris made a host of top saves to stop a thrashing - but Memphis Depay's dinked penalty in injury time made sure of the win.

A Dutch draw in Germany on Monday would see them win the group.

That would take Ronald Koeman's side into next June's Nations League finals - at the expense of France, who had only needed a point in Rotterdam to seal top spot.

The winners of each group are also guaranteed a Euro 2020 play-off place if they fail to progress from qualification next year.

France can still win the group if the Germans, who will be in the Nations League second tier in 2020, beat the Dutch.

Elsewhere, Gibraltar's Euro 2020 dream is almost certainly over after a 6-2 hammering by Armenia. The minnows led through teenager Tjay de Barr but Yura Movsisyan scored four times for the visitors.

Macedonia remain top of that group - and are 90 minutes away from the play-offs - thanks to a 2-0 win in Liechstenstein.

Wales' promotion bid is over after a 2-1 defeat by Denmark - who win the group and a place in the 2020 top flight. That result relegates the Republic of Ireland.

Line-ups

Netherlands

  • 1Cillessen
  • 2Dumfries
  • 3de Ligt
  • 4van Dijk
  • 5Blind
  • 6de Roon
  • 7de Jong
  • 9BergwijnSubstituted forPromesat 86'minutes
  • 8WijnaldumBooked at 17minsSubstituted forVilhenaat 89'minutes
  • 11BabelSubstituted forAkéat 90+1'minutes
  • 10Depay

Substitutes

  • 12Tete
  • 13Zoet
  • 14de Vrij
  • 15Aké
  • 16Strootman
  • 17van de Beek
  • 18Rosario
  • 19de Jong
  • 20Promes
  • 21Vilhena
  • 22Dilrosun
  • 23Bizot

France

  • 1Lloris
  • 2PavardBooked at 72mins
  • 4Varane
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 12DigneBooked at 57mins
  • 13KantéBooked at 50mins
  • 15NzonziSubstituted forNDombeleat 81'minutes
  • 14MatuidiSubstituted forSissokoat 65'minutes
  • 7Griezmann
  • 9GiroudSubstituted forDembéléat 65'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 10Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 5Sakho
  • 6Sissoko
  • 8Pléa
  • 11Dembélé
  • 16Mandanda
  • 17Rami
  • 18Fekir
  • 19Sidibe
  • 20Thauvin
  • 21NDombele
  • 22Mendy
  • 23Areola
Referee:
Anthony Taylor

Match Stats

Home TeamNetherlandsAway TeamFrance
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home18
Away7
Shots on Target
Home11
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Netherlands 2, France 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Netherlands 2, France 0.

Goal!

Goal! Netherlands 2, France 0. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

Penalty Netherlands. Frenkie de Jong draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Moussa Sissoko (France) after a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Moussa Sissoko.

Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Hugo Lloris.

Attempt saved. Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Memphis Depay.

Foul by Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands).

Tanguy NDombele (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Netherlands. Nathan Aké replaces Ryan Babel.

Daley Blind (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by N'Golo Kanté (France).

Substitution

Substitution, Netherlands. Tonny Vilhena replaces Georginio Wijnaldum.

Booking

Ousmane Dembélé (France) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ousmane Dembélé (France).

Foul by Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands).

Lucas Digne (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Netherlands. Quincy Promes replaces Steven Bergwijn.

Attempt missed. Ryan Babel (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Memphis Depay.

Substitution

Substitution, France. Tanguy NDombele replaces Steven Nzonzi.

Attempt blocked. Steven Bergwijn (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Memphis Depay.

Attempt missed. Ousmane Dembélé (France) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, France. Conceded by Daley Blind.

Attempt saved. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Steven Bergwijn.

Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Hugo Lloris.

Attempt saved. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Steven Bergwijn.

Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (France) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Offside, Netherlands. Matthijs de Ligt tries a through ball, but Georginio Wijnaldum is caught offside.

Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Hugo Lloris.

Attempt saved. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Booking

Benjamin Pavard (France) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Memphis Depay (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Benjamin Pavard (France).

Foul by Daley Blind (Netherlands).

Steven Nzonzi (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steven Nzonzi (France).

Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Presnel Kimpembe.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus532080811
2Luxembourg530210379
3Moldova522134-18
4San Marino5005014-140

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine43015509
2Czech Rep310234-13
3Slovakia31025413

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France42114407
2Netherlands32016246
3Germany301215-41

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo42206248
2Azerbaijan41305236
3Faroe Islands411247-34
4Malta402248-42

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark32104137
2Wales42026516
3R. of Ireland301215-41

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium33007169
2Switzerland32019366
3Iceland4004113-120

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia5401105512
2Armenia530212669
3Gibraltar5203511-66
4Liechtenstein5104510-53

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia5410101913
2Kazakhstan51317526
3Latvia503226-43
4Andorra503229-73

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain420212756
2England31114404
3Croatia311138-54

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel32014226
2Scotland21013213
3Albania310214-33

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia42205238
2Montenegro42116337
3Romania41304316
4Lithuania400429-70

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22004226
2Italy31112204
3Poland301235-21

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway531152310
2Bulgaria531164210
3Cyprus512257-25
4Slovenia502347-32

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze431051410
2Austria31111104
3Northern Ireland300315-40

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia32104137
2Turkey310246-23
3Sweden201123-11

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland540151412
2Greece53024409
3Hungary52127617
4Estonia501438-51
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you