Netherlands 2-0 France: Dutch beat world champions to relegate Germany

Georginio Wijnaldum has now scored 10 international goals

The Netherlands deservedly beat France in the Uefa Nations League to end the world champions' 15-game unbeaten run and relegate Germany.

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum struck from close range after Hugo Lloris parried a Ryan Babel shot.

Lloris made a host of top saves to stop a thrashing - but Memphis Depay's dinked penalty in injury time made sure of the win.

A Dutch draw in Germany on Monday would see them win the group.

That would take Ronald Koeman's side into next June's Nations League finals - at the expense of France, who had only needed a point in Rotterdam to seal top spot.

The winners of each group are also guaranteed a Euro 2020 play-off place if they fail to progress from qualification next year.

France can still win the group if the Germans, who will be in the Nations League second tier in 2020, beat the Dutch.

Elsewhere, Gibraltar's Euro 2020 dream is almost certainly over after a 6-2 hammering by Armenia. The minnows led through teenager Tjay de Barr but Yura Movsisyan scored four times for the visitors.

Macedonia remain top of that group - and are 90 minutes away from the play-offs - thanks to a 2-0 win in Liechstenstein.

Wales' promotion bid is over after a 2-1 defeat by Denmark - who win the group and a place in the 2020 top flight. That result relegates the Republic of Ireland.