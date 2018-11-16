Match ends, Netherlands 2, France 0.
Netherlands 2-0 France: Dutch beat world champions to relegate Germany
-
- From the section European Football
The Netherlands deservedly beat France in the Uefa Nations League to end the world champions' 15-game unbeaten run and relegate Germany.
Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum struck from close range after Hugo Lloris parried a Ryan Babel shot.
Lloris made a host of top saves to stop a thrashing - but Memphis Depay's dinked penalty in injury time made sure of the win.
A Dutch draw in Germany on Monday would see them win the group.
That would take Ronald Koeman's side into next June's Nations League finals - at the expense of France, who had only needed a point in Rotterdam to seal top spot.
The winners of each group are also guaranteed a Euro 2020 play-off place if they fail to progress from qualification next year.
France can still win the group if the Germans, who will be in the Nations League second tier in 2020, beat the Dutch.
Elsewhere, Gibraltar's Euro 2020 dream is almost certainly over after a 6-2 hammering by Armenia. The minnows led through teenager Tjay de Barr but Yura Movsisyan scored four times for the visitors.
Macedonia remain top of that group - and are 90 minutes away from the play-offs - thanks to a 2-0 win in Liechstenstein.
Wales' promotion bid is over after a 2-1 defeat by Denmark - who win the group and a place in the 2020 top flight. That result relegates the Republic of Ireland.
Line-ups
Netherlands
- 1Cillessen
- 2Dumfries
- 3de Ligt
- 4van Dijk
- 5Blind
- 6de Roon
- 7de Jong
- 9BergwijnSubstituted forPromesat 86'minutes
- 8WijnaldumBooked at 17minsSubstituted forVilhenaat 89'minutes
- 11BabelSubstituted forAkéat 90+1'minutes
- 10Depay
Substitutes
- 12Tete
- 13Zoet
- 14de Vrij
- 15Aké
- 16Strootman
- 17van de Beek
- 18Rosario
- 19de Jong
- 20Promes
- 21Vilhena
- 22Dilrosun
- 23Bizot
France
- 1Lloris
- 2PavardBooked at 72mins
- 4Varane
- 3Kimpembe
- 12DigneBooked at 57mins
- 13KantéBooked at 50mins
- 15NzonziSubstituted forNDombeleat 81'minutes
- 14MatuidiSubstituted forSissokoat 65'minutes
- 7Griezmann
- 9GiroudSubstituted forDembéléat 65'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 10Mbappé
Substitutes
- 5Sakho
- 6Sissoko
- 8Pléa
- 11Dembélé
- 16Mandanda
- 17Rami
- 18Fekir
- 19Sidibe
- 20Thauvin
- 21NDombele
- 22Mendy
- 23Areola
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Netherlands 2, France 0.
Goal!
Goal! Netherlands 2, France 0. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Penalty Netherlands. Frenkie de Jong draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Moussa Sissoko (France) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Moussa Sissoko.
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Hugo Lloris.
Attempt saved. Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Memphis Depay.
Foul by Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands).
Tanguy NDombele (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Nathan Aké replaces Ryan Babel.
Daley Blind (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by N'Golo Kanté (France).
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Tonny Vilhena replaces Georginio Wijnaldum.
Booking
Ousmane Dembélé (France) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ousmane Dembélé (France).
Foul by Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands).
Lucas Digne (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Quincy Promes replaces Steven Bergwijn.
Attempt missed. Ryan Babel (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Memphis Depay.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Tanguy NDombele replaces Steven Nzonzi.
Attempt blocked. Steven Bergwijn (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Memphis Depay.
Attempt missed. Ousmane Dembélé (France) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, France. Conceded by Daley Blind.
Attempt saved. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Steven Bergwijn.
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Hugo Lloris.
Attempt saved. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Steven Bergwijn.
Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (France) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Offside, Netherlands. Matthijs de Ligt tries a through ball, but Georginio Wijnaldum is caught offside.
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Hugo Lloris.
Attempt saved. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Benjamin Pavard (France) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Memphis Depay (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Benjamin Pavard (France).
Foul by Daley Blind (Netherlands).
Steven Nzonzi (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Nzonzi (France).
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Presnel Kimpembe.