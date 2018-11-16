George Dobson: Walsall captain signs contract extension until 2021

Dobson has played in all of Walsall's league matches so far this season

Walsall have announced their 21-year-old captain George Dobson has signed a contract extension with the League One club.

The midfielder's new deal will see him stay with the Saddlers until the summer of 2021.

Dobson rejoined Walsall from Dutch club Sparta Rotterdam in January 2017.

He told Walsall's club website: "I am delighted to get it over the line, I was 21 yesterday so it was really nice to get this deal done today."

Walsall manager Dean Keates added: "He was outstanding when I came in towards the end of last season and has kicked on again this campaign. He is a natural leader, a really dedicated professional and an integral part of the squad.

"He thoroughly deserves the responsibility of being captain and we are pleased to have him here for at least another three years."