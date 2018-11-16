John Fleck: Scotland call up Sheffield United midfielder for Israel

Fleck has scored once in 16 Championship games this season

Nations League League C, Group 1: Albania v Scotland Venue: Loro Borici Stadium, Shkoder Date: Saturday, 17 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on BBC Sport website

Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck has been added to the Scotland squad for Tuesday's Nations League match with Israel at Hampden.

He will join up with Alex McLeish's pool of players after they return from Saturday's game in Albania.

The 27-year-old was capped at under-21 level but has never been involved with the senior set-up before.

On Thursday John McGinn became the eighth player to drop out of the original squad for the double header.

"Rather than have John travel from Sheffield to Edinburgh, on to Albania and back to Glasgow in the space of 48 hours, without having the opportunity to train with the team, it is better for him to join on Sunday and be physically and mentally prepared to focus on our match on Tuesday," explained assistant coach James McFadden.

"The coaching staff have settled on the plan to play Albania and have been preparing on this basis all week.

"John has been in fine form for a successful Sheffield United side this season and his inclusion in the squad will offer us a fresh option against Israel."