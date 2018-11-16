Scottish Gossip: John Fleck, Leigh Griffiths, Scotland v Albania

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck was last night drafted into the Scotland squad but ordered to arrive on Sunday to prepare for Tuesday's meeting with Israel, missing Saturday's game in Albania. (Daily Record)

Rangers are refusing to back down in their battle with the SFA over the Daniel Candeias red card saga and will continue to fight for a change to the rules which currently mean they have no right to appeal the second of the player's two bookings. (Daily Record)

Rangers have made a formal complaint against referee Willie Collum and say he did not see Daniel Candeias blowing kisses to taunt St Mirren defender Anton Ferdinand. (Sun)

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has returned to full training after being sidelined by a knee injury for more than a month. (Daily Express)

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor is confident he can continue performing the Scott Brown role for his country as successfully as he has done for his club in recent weeks. (Scotsman)

Manchester United's Scott McTominay can be Scotland's midfield enforcer for next decade, says former Scotland Under-21 boss and now Manchester United Under-23 coach Ricky Sbragia. (Sun)

Ex-Rangers defender David Bates is ready to make the step up to the senior Scotland team, insists Under-21 manager Scot Gemmill. (Sun)

Albania winger Eros Grezda warns Rangers team-mate Allan McGregor he will be going all out to sink Scotland tomorrow evening. (Herald, subscription required)

With the Czech winter break starting on December 14, FK Teplice striker David Vanecek will decide whether to travel to Edinburgh early and prepare to begin his Hearts career, which begins on 1 January. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Right-wing activist Tommy Robinson promises to attend Tynecastle soon after posting a picture of a group of men wearing masks in his image standing in front of a Hearts flag commemorating McCrae's Battalion. (Scotsman)

I'm the first black boss in Scottish football for 15 years. If that happened in any other industry there would be an outcry, says Albion Rovers' Kevin Harper.(Daily Mail)

Long-serving striker Kris Doolan says Partick Thistle won't be dragged into relegation dogfight after starting the season with title aspirations. (Herald, subscription required)

Ross County defender Liam Fontaine could miss the rest of the season after scans revealed he has ruptured his achilles. (Press & Journal)