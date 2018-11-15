UEFA Nations League - Group A4
Croatia3Spain2

Croatia 3-2 Spain: Home win means England can still advance in Nations League

By Michael Emons

Tin Jedvaj
Tin Jedvaj scored twice for Croatia - his first two goals for his country

Croatia gained a dramatic late winner to beat Spain in the Nations League - a result which keeps alive England's hopes of winning the tournament.

It means all three countries can finish top of Group A4, with England taking on Croatia in the last match on Sunday.

Two goals from Tin Jedvaj, including one in the 93rd minute, gave the World Cup finalists the victory in Zagreb.

Andrej Kramaric scored the hosts' opener, with Spain's goals coming from Dani Ceballos and Sergio Ramos.

Whoever wins at Wembley will finish top of the group and advance to June's finals, to have a chance of becoming Nations League champions and also to earn a place at Euro 2020.

However, if Sunday's game ends in a draw, then Spain will finish top.

A goalless draw on Sunday would mean England finish second, with Croatia relegated. A score draw, however, would take Croatia above England on the head-to-head record - by virtue of having scored more away goals in the matches between the sides - and drop the Three Lions into the second tier.

It is set to be a thrilling conclusion to the group after a hugely entertaining clash in Zagreb, with Croatia still in contention despite losing 6-0 to Spain in their opening match back in September.

Ivan Perisic nearly gave the hosts a sixth-minute lead in Zagreb but his effort was pushed on to the post by Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea.

In a breathless second half, Kramaric was left unmarked to slot past De Gea, but Croatia's lead only lasted two minutes before Ceballos finished off a beautifully worked team goal, which also involved Iago Aspas and Isco in the build-up.

Jedvaj scored his first goal for his country when he headed in at the back post from Luka Modric's fine cross, but the Spaniards again equalised - through Ramos' penalty after Sime Vrsaljko's handball.

A Spain win would have guaranteed them top spot and Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata, on a second-half substitute, had the ball in the net but was offside.

If it had finished as a draw then Croatia's hopes of finishing top would have been over, but there was a late twist as Marcelo Brozovic's low shot was parried by De Gea but into Jedvaj's path and he won it for the home country.

Line-ups

Croatia

  • 12L Kalinic
  • 2Vrsaljko
  • 6Lovren
  • 21Vida
  • 16Jedvaj
  • 10Modric
  • 11Brozovic
  • 7RakiticSubstituted forVlasicat 68'minutes
  • 9KramaricSubstituted forPjacaat 89'minutes
  • 18RebicBooked at 70minsSubstituted forBrekaloat 74'minutes
  • 4PerisicBooked at 88mins

Substitutes

  • 1Livakovic
  • 3Milic
  • 5Mitrovic
  • 8Kovacic
  • 13Vlasic
  • 14Bradaric
  • 15Pasalic
  • 17Rog
  • 19Badelj
  • 20Pjaca
  • 22Brekalo
  • 23Letica

Spain

  • 1De Gea
  • 20Roberto
  • 15Ramos
  • 4Martínez
  • 18Alba
  • 6SaúlSubstituted forFernández Saezat 74'minutes
  • 5BusquetsBooked at 87mins
  • 8CeballosBooked at 90mins
  • 9RodrigoSubstituted forAsensioat 61'minutes
  • 17Iago AspasSubstituted forMorataat 64'minutes
  • 22Isco

Substitutes

  • 2Llorente
  • 3Gayá
  • 7Morata
  • 10Asensio
  • 11Fernández Saez
  • 12Hermoso
  • 13Arrizabalaga
  • 14Azpilicueta
  • 16Hernández
  • 19Castro Otto
  • 21Fornals
  • 23López
Referee:
Aleksey Kulbakov

Match Stats

Home TeamCroatiaAway TeamSpain
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home15
Away13
Shots on Target
Home7
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Croatia 3, Spain 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Croatia 3, Spain 2.

Goal!

Goal! Croatia 3, Spain 2. Tin Jedvaj (Croatia) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Josip Brekalo (Croatia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ivan Perisic.

Attempt missed. Domagoj Vida (Croatia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tin Jedvaj with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Josip Brekalo (Croatia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nikola Vlasic.

Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Sergio Ramos.

Attempt blocked. Ivan Perisic (Croatia) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Modric.

Attempt saved. Dejan Lovren (Croatia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross.

Foul by Isco (Spain).

Sime Vrsaljko (Croatia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Dani Ceballos (Spain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Dani Ceballos (Spain).

Sime Vrsaljko (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Croatia. Marko Pjaca replaces Andrej Kramaric.

Booking

Ivan Perisic (Croatia) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Sergio Busquets (Spain) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Sergi Roberto.

Attempt blocked. Andrej Kramaric (Croatia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tin Jedvaj.

Foul by Sergi Roberto (Spain).

Andrej Kramaric (Croatia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Luka Modric (Croatia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Perisic.

Offside, Spain. Isco tries a through ball, but Suso is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Dani Ceballos (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Isco (Spain) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergi Roberto with a cross.

Offside, Spain. Isco tries a through ball, but Marco Asensio is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Marco Asensio (Spain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

Goal!

Goal! Croatia 2, Spain 2. Sergio Ramos (Spain) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty conceded by Sime Vrsaljko (Croatia) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Attempt blocked. Álvaro Morata (Spain) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Sergi Roberto (Spain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Suso.

Substitution

Substitution, Spain. Suso replaces Saúl Ñíguez.

Substitution

Substitution, Croatia. Josip Brekalo replaces Ante Rebic.

Corner, Croatia. Conceded by David De Gea.

Attempt saved. Ante Rebic (Croatia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic with a through ball.

Booking

Ante Rebic (Croatia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sergio Ramos (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ante Rebic (Croatia).

Goal!

Goal! Croatia 2, Spain 1. Tin Jedvaj (Croatia) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Sergio Ramos.

