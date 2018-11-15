Match ends, Belgium 2, Iceland 0.
Belgium 2-0 Iceland: Michy Batshuayi scores twice in comfortable win
Michy Batshuayi scored twice as Belgium beat relegated Iceland to take them three points clear at the top of their Nations League group.
A draw or win in Switzerland on Sunday will take the Belgians into next year's finals.
Chelsea striker Batshuayi, on loan at Valencia, slid in Thomas Meunier's cross to open the scoring.
And he tapped home a second after Hannes Thor Halldorsson fumbled Hans Vanaken's shot.
Belgium will reach the June 2019 finals if they do not lose in Lucerne. But they will miss out to the Swiss if the hosts win 1-0, 2-1 or by two or more goals.
Line-ups
Belgium
- 1Courtois
- 2Alderweireld
- 4KompanyBooked at 52minsSubstituted forDenayerat 84'minutes
- 20BoyataBooked at 66mins
- 15Meunier
- 8Tielemans
- 6Witsel
- 16T Hazard
- 14MertensSubstituted forJanuzajat 75'minutes
- 23Batshuayi
- 10E HazardSubstituted forVanakenat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Dendoncker
- 5Denayer
- 7Vanaken
- 12Mignolet
- 13Casteels
- 17Kabasele
- 18Januzaj
- 19Mechele
- 21Castagne
- 22Chadli
Iceland
- 1Halldórsson
- 23AF Skúlason
- 5Ingason
- 14Árnason
- 3Fjóluson
- 18Magnússon
- 4Pálsson
- 17Gunnarsson
- 21Traustason
- 22GudmundssonBooked at 31minsSubstituted forThorsteinssonat 87'minutes
- 20SigurdssonSubstituted forSigthorssonat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Saevarsson
- 6Hermannsson
- 7Thorsteinsson
- 8Thórarinsson
- 9Sigthorsson
- 10Bjarnason
- 11Finnbogason
- 12Kristinsson
- 13Rúnarsson
- 15Fridjónsson
- 16Jónsson
- 19Gíslason
- Referee:
- Orel Grinfeld
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Belgium 2, Iceland 0.
Attempt missed. Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson (Iceland) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Arnór Ingvi Traustason.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Kári Árnason.
Attempt blocked. Adnan Januzaj (Belgium) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Axel Witsel.
Attempt missed. Arnór Ingvi Traustason (Iceland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Iceland. Conceded by Thomas Meunier.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Sverrir Ingason (Iceland) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Iceland. Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson replaces Albert Gudmundsson.
Foul by Adnan Januzaj (Belgium).
Aron Gunnarsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Jason Denayer replaces Vincent Kompany.
Youri Tielemans (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Victor Pálsson (Iceland).
Goal!
Goal! Belgium 2, Iceland 0. Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Hans Vanaken (Belgium) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard.
Toby Alderweireld (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kolbeinn Sigthorsson (Iceland).
Attempt saved. Albert Gudmundsson (Iceland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Arnór Ingvi Traustason.
Offside, Iceland. Hannes Thór Halldórsson tries a through ball, but Albert Gudmundsson is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Hans Vanaken replaces Eden Hazard.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Adnan Januzaj replaces Dries Mertens.
Foul by Axel Witsel (Belgium).
Ari Freyr Skúlason (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Meunier (Belgium) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Ari Freyr Skúlason.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Hördur Magnússon.
Attempt saved. Thomas Meunier (Belgium) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
Attempt missed. Toby Alderweireld (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.
Booking
Dedryck Boyata (Belgium) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Dedryck Boyata (Belgium).
Albert Gudmundsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Belgium 1, Iceland 0. Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Meunier.
Attempt blocked. Thorgan Hazard (Belgium) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
Substitution
Substitution, Iceland. Kolbeinn Sigthorsson replaces Arnór Sigurdsson.
Dries Mertens (Belgium) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Dries Mertens (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jón Fjóluson (Iceland).
Attempt missed. Hördur Magnússon (Iceland) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.