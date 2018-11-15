UEFA Nations League - Group A2
Belgium 2-0 Iceland: Michy Batshuayi scores twice in comfortable win

Michy Batshuayi
Michy Batshuayi has scored twice as many goals for Belgium (four) as Valencia this season

Michy Batshuayi scored twice as Belgium beat relegated Iceland to take them three points clear at the top of their Nations League group.

A draw or win in Switzerland on Sunday will take the Belgians into next year's finals.

Chelsea striker Batshuayi, on loan at Valencia, slid in Thomas Meunier's cross to open the scoring.

And he tapped home a second after Hannes Thor Halldorsson fumbled Hans Vanaken's shot.

Belgium will reach the June 2019 finals if they do not lose in Lucerne. But they will miss out to the Swiss if the hosts win 1-0, 2-1 or by two or more goals.

Line-ups

Belgium

  • 1Courtois
  • 2Alderweireld
  • 4KompanyBooked at 52minsSubstituted forDenayerat 84'minutes
  • 20BoyataBooked at 66mins
  • 15Meunier
  • 8Tielemans
  • 6Witsel
  • 16T Hazard
  • 14MertensSubstituted forJanuzajat 75'minutes
  • 23Batshuayi
  • 10E HazardSubstituted forVanakenat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Dendoncker
  • 5Denayer
  • 7Vanaken
  • 12Mignolet
  • 13Casteels
  • 17Kabasele
  • 18Januzaj
  • 19Mechele
  • 21Castagne
  • 22Chadli

Iceland

  • 1Halldórsson
  • 23AF Skúlason
  • 5Ingason
  • 14Árnason
  • 3Fjóluson
  • 18Magnússon
  • 4Pálsson
  • 17Gunnarsson
  • 21Traustason
  • 22GudmundssonBooked at 31minsSubstituted forThorsteinssonat 87'minutes
  • 20SigurdssonSubstituted forSigthorssonat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Saevarsson
  • 6Hermannsson
  • 7Thorsteinsson
  • 8Thórarinsson
  • 9Sigthorsson
  • 10Bjarnason
  • 11Finnbogason
  • 12Kristinsson
  • 13Rúnarsson
  • 15Fridjónsson
  • 16Jónsson
  • 19Gíslason
Referee:
Orel Grinfeld

Match Stats

Home TeamBelgiumAway TeamIceland
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home21
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away5

Live Text

Match ends, Belgium 2, Iceland 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Belgium 2, Iceland 0.

Attempt missed. Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson (Iceland) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Arnór Ingvi Traustason.

Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Kári Árnason.

Attempt blocked. Adnan Januzaj (Belgium) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Axel Witsel.

Attempt missed. Arnór Ingvi Traustason (Iceland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Iceland. Conceded by Thomas Meunier.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Sverrir Ingason (Iceland) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Iceland. Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson replaces Albert Gudmundsson.

Foul by Adnan Januzaj (Belgium).

Aron Gunnarsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Belgium. Jason Denayer replaces Vincent Kompany.

Youri Tielemans (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Victor Pálsson (Iceland).

Goal!

Goal! Belgium 2, Iceland 0. Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Hans Vanaken (Belgium) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard.

Toby Alderweireld (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kolbeinn Sigthorsson (Iceland).

Attempt saved. Albert Gudmundsson (Iceland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Arnór Ingvi Traustason.

Offside, Iceland. Hannes Thór Halldórsson tries a through ball, but Albert Gudmundsson is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Belgium. Hans Vanaken replaces Eden Hazard.

Substitution

Substitution, Belgium. Adnan Januzaj replaces Dries Mertens.

Foul by Axel Witsel (Belgium).

Ari Freyr Skúlason (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Thomas Meunier (Belgium) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Ari Freyr Skúlason.

Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Hördur Magnússon.

Attempt saved. Thomas Meunier (Belgium) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eden Hazard.

Attempt missed. Toby Alderweireld (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.

Booking

Dedryck Boyata (Belgium) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Dedryck Boyata (Belgium).

Albert Gudmundsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Belgium 1, Iceland 0. Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Meunier.

Attempt blocked. Thorgan Hazard (Belgium) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eden Hazard.

Substitution

Substitution, Iceland. Kolbeinn Sigthorsson replaces Arnór Sigurdsson.

Dries Mertens (Belgium) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

Dries Mertens (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jón Fjóluson (Iceland).

Attempt missed. Hördur Magnússon (Iceland) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus532080811
2Luxembourg530210379
3Moldova522134-18
4San Marino5005014-140

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine33004139
2Czech Rep310234-13
3Slovakia200213-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France32104227
2Netherlands21014223
3Germany301215-41

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo42206248
2Azerbaijan41305236
3Faroe Islands411247-34
4Malta402248-42

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales32015326
2Denmark21102024
3R. of Ireland301215-41

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium33007169
2Switzerland32019366
3Iceland4004113-120

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia43018539
2Gibraltar420235-26
3Armenia42026426
4Liechtenstein410358-33

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia5410101913
2Kazakhstan51317526
3Latvia503226-43
4Andorra503229-73

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain420212756
2England31114404
3Croatia311138-54

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel32014226
2Scotland21013213
3Albania310214-33

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia42205238
2Montenegro42116337
3Romania41304316
4Lithuania400429-70

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22004226
2Italy31112204
3Poland301235-21

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway43014139
2Bulgaria43015329
3Cyprus411246-24
4Slovenia401336-31

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze431051410
2Austria31111104
3Northern Ireland300315-40

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia32104137
2Turkey310246-23
3Sweden201123-11

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland540151412
2Greece53024409
3Hungary52127617
4Estonia501438-51
View full UEFA Nations League tables

