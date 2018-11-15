Belgium 2-0 Iceland: Michy Batshuayi scores twice in comfortable win

Michy Batshuayi has scored twice as many goals for Belgium (four) as Valencia this season

Michy Batshuayi scored twice as Belgium beat relegated Iceland to take them three points clear at the top of their Nations League group.

A draw or win in Switzerland on Sunday will take the Belgians into next year's finals.

Chelsea striker Batshuayi, on loan at Valencia, slid in Thomas Meunier's cross to open the scoring.

And he tapped home a second after Hannes Thor Halldorsson fumbled Hans Vanaken's shot.

Belgium will reach the June 2019 finals if they do not lose in Lucerne. But they will miss out to the Swiss if the hosts win 1-0, 2-1 or by two or more goals.