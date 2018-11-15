Scotland v Albania: John McGinn drops out of Alex McLeish's squad through injury

John McGinn (right) picked up an injury during training

Nations League League C, Group 1: Albania v Scotland Venue: Loro Borici Stadium, Shkoder Date: Saturday, 17 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on BBC Sport website

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn has become the latest player to drop out of the Scotland squad to face Albania and Israel through injury.

The 24-year-old becomes the seventh player to withdraw since Alex McLeish named his squad for the double-header in the National League C's Group 1.

McGinn, who has 13 caps, has started Scotland's last four games but picked up a knock during training.

Scotland face Albania in Shkoder on Saturday then host on Tuesday.

More to follow.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Scott Bain (Celtic), Jamie MacDonald (Kilmarnock), Allan McGregor (Rangers).

Defenders: Scott McKenna (Aberdeen), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen), Kieran Tierney (Celtic), David Bates (Hamburg), Jack Hendry (Celtic).

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Celtic), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), Gary Mackay-Steven (Aberdeen), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Callum Paterson (Cardiff City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United).

Forwards: Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday), Oliver McBurnie (Swansea City), Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion), Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City).