Richard Scudamore: Fans urge clubs not to give to Premier League chief's gift

Richard Scudamore joined the Premier League in November 1999 as chief executive before becoming executive chairman in June 2014

Football fans have urged Premier League clubs not to "stick their hands down the back of the sofa" and contribute to Richard Scudamore's £5m farewell gift.

All 20 Premier League clubs were asked by Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck for a £250,000 contribution.

Outgoing Premier League executive chairman Scudamore is reportedly paid £2.5m per season.

"Fans strongly oppose the 'golden handshake'," said the Football Supporters' Federation (FSF).

"We urge clubs not to make a decision which is hugely unpopular with supporters."

Scudamore is stepping down next month after 19 years at the organisation.

The Premier League's UK television rights were valued at about £670m when Scudamore joined the organisation in 1999, while the last deal was worth £5.14bn.

Buck, who has developed a close friendship with Scudamore since becoming Chelsea chairman in 2003, received backing from top-flight clubs during a meeting at Premier League headquarters in London.

Cardiff City have also said they are happy to contribute but it is understood five clubs - including Fulham - oppose the idea.

"Premier League clubs have always told fan groups that budgets are planned in advance and there's not a surplus of cash lying around from their extremely lucrative TV deal," the FSF said.

"In the meantime loyal football supporters continue to be inconvenienced by fixture changes to fit TV schedules, often losing out on travel costs or struggling to get to and from games in the first place.

"Now it appears clubs can stick their hands down the back of the sofa and find £250,000 at a moment's notice."

On Tuesday the Premier League announced that Susanna Dinnage will be its new chief executive.