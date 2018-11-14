Benjamin Mendy: Man City full-back undergoes knee surgery

Mendy has made 12 appearances for City this season

Manchester City full-back Benjamin Mendy has undergone surgery on the cartilage in his left knee.

Mendy missed seven months of City's Premier League title-winning campaign last term after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

No timescale has been given on the 24-year-old's return to action.

Mendy was due to link up with the France international squad this week but withdrew and underwent the procedure in Barcelona.

Former Monaco defender Mendy has made 12 appearances in all competitions this season and played the full 90 minutes in Sunday's 3-1 derby victory over rivals Manchester United.