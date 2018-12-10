Phil Foden: Manchester City midfielder signs contract until 2024

By Simon Stone

BBC Sport

Phil Foden
Foden scored his first Manchester City goal against Oxford United in the Carabao Cup earlier this season

Manchester City's England Under-21 international midfielder Phil Foden has signed a long-term contract extension with the Premier League champions.

Foden is now contracted to the club until 2024 and it it understood he has accepted a deal of around £30,000-a-week.

Stockport-born Foden is a lifelong City fan and has been with the club since he was eight.

The 18-year-old has made 12 appearances for the first team.

He was named player of the tournament as England won the Under-17s World Cup in India in October 2017.

Foden travelled to America for City's pre-season tour and impressed in friendlies against Manchester United and Real Madrid, with boss Pep Guardiola saying: "It's a long time since I saw something like this. His performance was another level.

"He's 17-years-old, he's a City player, he grew up in the Academy, he loves the club, he's a City fan and for us he's a gift."

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you