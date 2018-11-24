Tottenham v Chelsea: N'Golo Kante misses out on your combined XI

Chelsea may have handed N'Golo Kante a new deal on Friday but there was no place for the Frenchman in your combined Tottenham and Chelsea XI.

Fourth-placed Spurs are set to host the Blues, who are third in the Premier League, on Saturday.

Kante was kept out of your midfield by team-mate Jorginho and Tottenham pair Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen.

You went for Spurs' Hugo Lloris over Chelsea's £71m summer signing Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal.

However, you showed more faith in the Blues' defence - Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso are your full-backs, with Antonio Rudiger partnering Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld at centre-back.

Tottenham's England captain Harry Kane and Chelsea's Eden Hazard were the popular choices up front, along with Hazard's Stamford Bridge team-mate Willian.

But how will the players do for real? Find out here later with our live radio and text commentary of the match at Wembley (17:30 GMT kick-off).