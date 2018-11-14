Alex Palmer: Oldham Athletic sign West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper on loan

Alex Palmer has played four times for West Brom's academy side in the Checkatrade Trophy, but has yet to feature for the first team

Oldham have signed West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Alex Palmer on a seven-day emergency loan.

The Latics have been left without a senior goalkeeper after Daniel Iversen was called up by Denmark's Under 21 side as Zeus De La Paz is out with a hamstring injury.

Palmer, 22, is a regular in West Brom's Under-23 side and has been an unused substitute for the first team.

He will feature in Saturday's League Two game against Cambridge United.

Clubs are permitted to bring in a goalkeeper on emergency loan outside of the transfer windows if they have no fit senior keepers available.