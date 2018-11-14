Alex Palmer: Oldham Athletic sign West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper on loan
Oldham have signed West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Alex Palmer on a seven-day emergency loan.
The Latics have been left without a senior goalkeeper after Daniel Iversen was called up by Denmark's Under 21 side as Zeus De La Paz is out with a hamstring injury.
Palmer, 22, is a regular in West Brom's Under-23 side and has been an unused substitute for the first team.
He will feature in Saturday's League Two game against Cambridge United.
Clubs are permitted to bring in a goalkeeper on emergency loan outside of the transfer windows if they have no fit senior keepers available.