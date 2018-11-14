BBC African Footballer of the Year 2018: Five-man shortlist to be announced on Saturday

The shortlist for BBC African Footballer of the Year 2018 will be revealed on Saturday, 17 November.

Five nominees for the award will be announced during a special broadcast from Lagos and London at 18:00 GMT.

Liverpool and Egypt striker Mohamed Salah took home the award in 2017. Other former winners include Riyad Mahrez, Yaya Toure and Didier Drogba.

The nomination show will be broadcast on BBC World News and on BBC World Service radio.

Hosts Isaac Fanin and Mimi Fawaz will be joined by special guests including former Nigerian international Peter Odemwingie, Egypt and Stoke player Sarah Essam, and former DR Congo captain Gabriel Zakuani.

To vote and keep up to date with the latest BBC African Footballer of the Year news, visit bbc.com/africanfootball and search #BBCAFOTY on social media.

Voting will open at 19:00 on 17 November and close on 2 December at 20:00.

The winner will be revealed live on BBC World News and BBC World Service on Friday, 14 December.