Match ends, Hartlepool United 3, Gillingham 4.
Hartlepool United 3-4 Gillingham (aet): Gills progress with extra-time win against Pools
Gillingham avoided an embarrassing FA Cup giant-killing by coming back from 2-0 down to beat National League side Hartlepool 4-3 in extra time and progress to a second-round date with Slough Town.
In a see-sawing tussle, Luke O'Neill's curling 25 yard extra time free-kick put the League One club in front for the first time, and Elliott List added number four after the second half restart before Tyrone O'Neill scored a third Pools goal in the 115th minute.
Tom Eaves' penalty kick with virtually the last kick of injury time had finally brought the sides level after Pools had gone 2-0 up in an excellent first-half display.
Carl Magnay headed in the opener from a deep, curling free-kick and Patrick McLaughlin followed up to bury the second after Marcus Dinanga's shot was saved.
Max Ehmer smashed in after the break to draw Gills back into the contest, but it looked as though their flood of pressure would be in vain until Eaves slotted home from the spot.
Hartlepool boss Matthew Bates can be proud of his side for giving their higher division opponents a tough test, but this loss stretches their winless run to seven games.
In front of a vibrant Victoria Park crowd, Pools survived an early scare when Eaves had a free shot in the box which Scott Loach saved and then began to impose themselves on the game.
Gills goalkeeper Tomas Holy hesitated when Liam Noble swung in a free-kick, and Magnay nodded in at the back post to open the scoring. Pools soon added a second when McLaughlin steered in on the rebound.
Sharp one-touch football for the remainder of the half had the visitors scrambling after shadows, but when they returned after the break the Gills finally found their form.
Ehmer's shot, from a cute clipped pass by Mark Byrne gave them hope, and after bombarding the Pools box for the final 10 minutes, they eventually got their reward when Eaves buried his spot-kick following a Noble handball.
Extra-time just proved too much for the home side, as Steve Lovell's visitors took control of the tie with two goals either side of the extra-time interval despite the late consolation.
Line-ups
Hartlepool
- 1LoachBooked at 90mins
- 19Richardson
- 15DaviesSubstituted forAndersonat 38'minutes
- 5Magnay
- 3Kitching
- 7Donaldson
- 16FeatherstoneBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMuirat 97'minutes
- 6Noble
- 26McLaughlin
- 33JamesSubstituted forNewtonat 84'minutes
- 31DinangaSubstituted forO'Neillat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Kioso
- 10Muir
- 11Hawkes
- 13Catterick
- 17Anderson
- 21O'Neill
- 24Newton
Gillingham
- 1Holy
- 2O'Neill
- 5Ehmer
- 6Zakuani
- 12FullerBooked at 59minsSubstituted forGarmstonat 73'minutes
- 33Byrne
- 20Oldaker
- 16BinghamBooked at 59mins
- 11Charles-CookSubstituted forReesat 64'minutes
- 9EavesSubstituted forLaceyat 118'minutes
- 7HanlanSubstituted forListat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Garmston
- 4Lacey
- 8Parrett
- 15List
- 24Rees
- 30Hadler
- 34Ogilvie
- Referee:
- Scott Oldham
- Attendance:
- 1,873
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away12
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Second Half Extra Time ends, Hartlepool United 3, Gillingham 4.
Attempt saved. Tyrone O'Neill (Hartlepool United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. Alex Lacey replaces Tom Eaves.
Mark Kitching (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bradley Garmston (Gillingham).
Attempt saved. Elliott List (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 3, Gillingham 4. Tyrone O'Neill (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Niko Muir.
Attempt missed. Ryan Donaldson (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Elliott List (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 2, Gillingham 4. Elliott List (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tom Eaves.
Second Half Extra Time begins Hartlepool United 2, Gillingham 3.
First Half Extra Time ends, Hartlepool United 2, Gillingham 3.
Attempt missed. Tyrone O'Neill (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 2, Gillingham 3. Luke O'Neill (Gillingham) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Foul by Liam Noble (Hartlepool United).
Elliott List (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Elliott List (Gillingham) header from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Mark Byrne (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Niko Muir replaces Nicky Featherstone.
Myles Anderson (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Elliott List (Gillingham).
First Half Extra Time begins Hartlepool United 2, Gillingham 2.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hartlepool United 2, Gillingham 2.
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 2, Gillingham 2. Tom Eaves (Gillingham) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty conceded by Liam Noble (Hartlepool United) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Foul by Tyrone O'Neill (Hartlepool United).
Gabriel Zakuani (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Myles Anderson (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Eaves (Gillingham).
Foul by Ryan Donaldson (Hartlepool United).
Gabriel Zakuani (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Scott Loach (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.
Tyrone O'Neill (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gabriel Zakuani (Gillingham).
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Ryan Donaldson.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Conor Newton replaces Luke James.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Gabriel Zakuani.
Attempt saved. Elliott List (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Luke O'Neill.