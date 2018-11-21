Hartlepool United 3-4 Gillingham (aet): Gills progress with extra-time win against Pools

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Hartlepool United 3-4 Gillingham highlights

Gillingham avoided an embarrassing FA Cup giant-killing by coming back from 2-0 down to beat National League side Hartlepool 4-3 in extra time and progress to a second-round date with Slough Town.

In a see-sawing tussle, Luke O'Neill's curling 25 yard extra time free-kick put the League One club in front for the first time, and Elliott List added number four after the second half restart before Tyrone O'Neill scored a third Pools goal in the 115th minute.

Tom Eaves' penalty kick with virtually the last kick of injury time had finally brought the sides level after Pools had gone 2-0 up in an excellent first-half display.

Carl Magnay headed in the opener from a deep, curling free-kick and Patrick McLaughlin followed up to bury the second after Marcus Dinanga's shot was saved.

Max Ehmer smashed in after the break to draw Gills back into the contest, but it looked as though their flood of pressure would be in vain until Eaves slotted home from the spot.

Hartlepool boss Matthew Bates can be proud of his side for giving their higher division opponents a tough test, but this loss stretches their winless run to seven games.

In front of a vibrant Victoria Park crowd, Pools survived an early scare when Eaves had a free shot in the box which Scott Loach saved and then began to impose themselves on the game.

Gills goalkeeper Tomas Holy hesitated when Liam Noble swung in a free-kick, and Magnay nodded in at the back post to open the scoring. Pools soon added a second when McLaughlin steered in on the rebound.

Sharp one-touch football for the remainder of the half had the visitors scrambling after shadows, but when they returned after the break the Gills finally found their form.

Ehmer's shot, from a cute clipped pass by Mark Byrne gave them hope, and after bombarding the Pools box for the final 10 minutes, they eventually got their reward when Eaves buried his spot-kick following a Noble handball.

Extra-time just proved too much for the home side, as Steve Lovell's visitors took control of the tie with two goals either side of the extra-time interval despite the late consolation.