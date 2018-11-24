Match ends, Rangers 3, Livingston 0.
Rangers 3-0 Livingston: Steven Gerrard's side move into second place
Rangers moved up to second place in the Premiership as Steven Gerrard's side maintained their fine form at Ibrox.
A Daniel Candeias header from a corner gave the hosts a half-time lead against a stubborn Livingston side.
Top scorer Alfredo Morelos came off the bench to lash in a late second goal, ensuring Rangers remain two points behind leaders Celtic.
And there was still time for Scott Arfield to complete the scoring, finishing off a cross from Morelos.
With Hearts losing at St Mirren, Rangers leapfrog the Tynecastle side, taking their home tally to 19 points from a possible 21.
Kilmarnock, St Johnstone, Aberdeen and Hibernian also dropped points, making it a very good day for Gerrard's men.
Livingston, who threatened first when Alan Lithgow clipped the outside of the post, slip one place to eighth in the table, falling behind Hibs on goal difference.
Liam Kelly, returning to his former club was kept busy, with the Livi goalkeeper saving well from Arfield before Lithgow cleared the follow-up from Candeias off the line.
But Kelly was beaten when a great corner from Glenn Middleton was nodded in by Candeias inside the six yard box.
Gerrard's side then conceded a series of set-pieces which gave the visitors a series of half-chances. Lithgow headed wide, Scott Pittman shot over and Allan McGregor stopped Craig Halkett's free-kick.
Kyle Lafferty had a great chance to double the lead just before the interval when Arfield charged down Lithgow's clearance, but the striker could only hit the side-netting.
Middleton had a shot saved as Rangers broke with numbers six minutes after the break but still they could not sustain pressure on Kelly's goal.
McGregor was then called into action to make a double save from Keaghan Jacobs and Steven Lawless.
However, Morelos, who replaced Lafferty in the 62nd minute, soon settled any nerves among the home fans, collecting a pass from James Tavernier before cutting inside Halkett and drilling home from 16 yards.
The Colombian striker was booked along with Lithgow following an off-the-ball clash but then turned provider by firing a ball from the byline which Arfield forced home at the near post.
Line-ups
Rangers
- 1McGregor
- 2Tavernier
- 6Goldson
- 36McAuley
- 16HallidaySubstituted forFlanaganat 77'minutes
- 8Jack
- 21Candeias
- 10EjariaSubstituted forCoulibalyat 80'minutes
- 37ArfieldBooked at 28mins
- 40Middleton
- 11LaffertySubstituted forMorelosat 62'minutesBooked at 86mins
Substitutes
- 3Worrall
- 13Foderingham
- 15Flanagan
- 18Rossiter
- 20Morelos
- 23Coulibaly
- 35Grezda
Livingston
- 1Kelly
- 31Gallagher
- 26Halkett
- 4Lithgow
- 3Lamie
- 6ByrneSubstituted forSibbaldat 69'minutes
- 7Jacobs
- 33Lawson
- 8Pittman
- 19BurnsSubstituted forLawlessat 63'minutes
- 17RobinsonSubstituted forHamiltonat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 2McMillan
- 10Sibbald
- 11Cadden
- 14Kaja
- 15Lawless
- 21Stewart
- 30Hamilton
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
- Attendance:
- 49,448
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away14
