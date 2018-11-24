Hamilton Academical 0-3 Celtic: Champions move three points clear at the top

Scott Sinclair celebrates after Scott Martin (right) inadvertently helped in his second-half header

Celtic extended their unbeaten Premiership run to seven games with a comfortable win at Hamilton, moving three points clear at the top.

In-form Ryan Christie shot the visitors into an early lead from a well-worked short corner routine.

After the break, Scott Martin turned in an own goal in an attempt to keep out a Scott Sinclair header.

And substitute Leigh Griffiths marked his return from injury by drilling in a late free kick.

A deflected strike from Christie clipped the outside of the post in stoppage time as Celtic strolled to victory.

The champions have scored 16 goals without reply in their past five domestic games as they warmed up for Thursday's Europa League visit to Rosenborg and next weekend's League Cup final.

Hamilton, who have lost 10 of their 14 league games, remain in 10th place, five points above the play-off spot.

Celtic cruise after Christie breakthrough

James Forrest was the Scotland hero with five goals in the wins over Albania and Israel, while team-mates Callum McGregor and Christie also impressed on international duty.

Those two combined for a smart opening goal on 13 minutes.

McGregor rolled a low corner into the feet of Odsonne Edouard, who returned it into the advancing midfielder's path with a neat back heel. McGregor then had time to pick out Christie, who slammed a rising shot high into the net for his fourth goal in six club outings.

Prior to the breakthrough, Accies were fortunate not to concede a penalty when Matt Kilgallon slipped while closing down Edouard, blocking the striker's cross with his arm.

The home side lined up with five at the back and camped deep in their own half from the first whistle, allowing Celtic to dominate possession. For long spells of the game the visitors knocked the ball around under little or no pressure.

Sinclair should have doubled Celtic's lead before half time when he ran on to Olivier Ntcham's lofted pass, but his tame effort was kept out by goalkeeper Gary Woods.

Accies showed a bit more bite in the second half but failed to muster a shot on target over 90 minutes.

Ntcham hammered an angled shot high into the side-netting before the second goal arrived. Sinclair met a Mikael Lustig cross with his head, and when Martin flicked out a leg to block he could only send the ball looping into the far corner of the net.

With 15 minutes remaining, Griffiths appeared for the first time since 7 October and the striker was soon celebrating as his raking free kick from the edge of the penalty area fizzed past Woods.

Analysis - When Scott Brown comes back, who do you leave out?

Former Celtic goalkeeper Pat Bonner on BBC Sportsound: "It was a decent display, another shut-out and the three goals will keep confidence high for the big games coming up. It keeps the momentum going.

"The Celtic full-backs were allowed to come forward under no pressure all afternoon. It was so easy for Celtic to keep the ball, although there was a lot of monotonous side to side. They were getting into good positions but overplayed in the final third a bit too often.

"When Scott Brown comes back, who do you leave out? Olivier Ntcham was a little bit rusty but Christie and McGregor were very good again - and then you have Tom Rogic as well."

Former Hamilton midfielder Derek Ferguson on BBC Sportsound: "Accies lined up with five at the back and four across the middle but I didn't see too many players going the extra yard or prepared to go in where it hurts. They were playing with an element of fear and it was an absolute stroll for Celtic in the first 45 minutes. Without Darian MacKinnon they lacked that nasty streak.

"There was a bit more aggression in the second half but I expected more. Sometimes these are games you can enjoy because there's no expectation, no pressure."